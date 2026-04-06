Missouri recognizes National Public Health Week, celebrating local and state partnerships that make communities healthier

For Immediate Release:

April 6, 2026 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Inquiry Form JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Governor Mike Kehoe proclaimed April 6-12, 2026, as National Public Health Week, a time to honor the people and programs working every day to protect the health of Missouri communities. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is joining partners across the state and nation to spotlight the essential contributions of public health professionals across Missouri’s 115 local public health agencies and the state health department. “Public health touches every part of life in Missouri—from access to clean water and safe food to emergency preparedness, maternal and child health, chronic disease prevention, behavioral health and so much more,” said DHSS Director Sarah Willson. “National Public Health Week gives us a chance to recognize these efforts and to celebrate the individuals and teams who keep our communities safe.” Throughout the week, Missouri public health agencies will share information about what their teams do to protect health and safety of people in their communities. Many services fall into categories that include: Maternal, child and family health

Injury prevention

Linkage to medical, behavioral and community resources

Chronic disease prevention

Communicable disease control

Environmental public health DHSS extends its appreciation to the thousands of public health professionals across Missouri who work tirelessly to protect the health and safety of their neighbors. “From case investigations and environmental inspections to community education and emergency preparedness, these individuals are essential to strong and resilient communities,” said Willson. “They are dedicated, skilled and community centered.” Missourians are encouraged to: Follow DHSS and local public health agencies on social media.

Share public health content to raise awareness about public health.

Thank public health workers for their service.

Participate in local events or health observance activities throughout April. Find your jurisdiction’s local public health agency.

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