Staynex Group Acquires European Travel-Tech Platform Sleap.io

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Landmark deal brings Sleap's booking platform and core team into Staynex Group, creating a global Web3 travel ecosystem ahead of Staynex's April 2026 TGE.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staynex Group, the platform building the future of social travel, powered by AI, Web3 and membership , today announced the full acquisition of Sleap .io, the award-winning European hotel booking technology company. The transaction brings Sleap’s booking platform, operational capabilities, and core team into Staynex Group, creating a global travel ecosystem spanning Asia and Europe.The acquisition combines Staynex’s token-powered loyalty ecosystem and Asian market presence with Sleap’s proprietary hotel booking engine, European market expertise, and established relationships across the digital asset ecosystem, including Gate and Coinbase. The combined entity will operate under the Staynex brand.The transaction comes ahead of Staynex’s planned April 2026 token generation event (TGE) and related exchange listing milestones, marking the public launch of its token-powered travel rewards ecosystem and enabling immediate real-world travel utility from day one.Founded in Switzerland in 2023, Sleap.io quickly established itself as one of Europe’s most promising travel-tech startups, winning five industry awards and building a next-generation hotel booking engine, with strategic partnerships with Gate and Coinbase positioning it at the forefront of crypto-native travel.Staynex Group, headquartered in Singapore with strong roots across Asia, was founded by Group CEO Yuen Wong and has built a Web3 travel ecosystem powered by the $STAY token, AI-driven trip planning, and a social membership model, combining travel credibility with crypto-native product design under the chairmanship of Jeff Hoffman, founder of Priceline / Booking.com.Together, the acquisition creates a unified global platform that brings together Sleap’s European technology and market position with Staynex’s Asian distribution, community, and token ecosystem, strengthening both product infrastructure and market reach."This acquisition is exactly what Staynex needs to accelerate our global ambitions. Sleap has built exceptional booking technology and earned strong credibility in Europe with five industry awards and partnerships with Gate and Coinbase. Combining their platform with our token ecosystem and community, ahead of our April milestones, gives us a significant strategic advantage. I’m thrilled to welcome Michael and the Sleap team to the Staynex family," said Yuen Wong, Group CEO and Founder, Staynex Group."When we founded Sleap in 2023, our mission was to reimagine hotel booking for the Web3 era. Joining Staynex is a strong validation of that vision. I'm excited to step into a senior leadership role and work closely with Yuen and Jeff Hoffman to build something truly transformative. We’re not just combining two businesses, we’re helping define a new category of travel platform," said Michael Ros, Founder, Sleap.io."I've spent my career building travel platforms around real supply and demand. What stands out here is that Staynex is bringing together booking infrastructure, distribution, and product readiness at launch. That combination of execution, timing, and market relevance is what makes this move significant," said Jeff Hoffman. Chairman of Staynex Group and founder of Priceline / Booking.com.The combined platform delivers AI-powered hotel search and booking across a global supply network, $STAY token rewards linked directly to booking activity, social membership tiers with exclusive access and community features, seamless crypto and fiat payments, and established relationships with leading digital asset platforms including Gate and Coinbase.By integrating Sleap’s booking infrastructure from launch, Staynex Group enters this next phase with real, practical utility, enabling travellers to earn $STAY rewards through actual booking activity and directly linking token participation to everyday travel behaviour.Sleap.io founder Michael Ros will join Staynex Group as CEO of Europe, with Sleap’s core team transitioning into Staynex to ensure continuity across product, engineering, operations, and commercial relationships, while the combined leadership team brings together deep expertise across global travel, Web3, AI, and platform building.The combined leadership team - led by Group CEO Yuen Ho Wong, Chairman Jeff Hoffman, and Europe CEO Michael Ros - brings together decades of experience across global travel, Web3, AI, and platform building, positioning Staynex to drive its next phase of international growth.

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