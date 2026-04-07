The Giving Back Fund to Honor Jack and Barbara Nicklaus for Philanthropic Excellence During Augusta’s Premier Week

Jack and Barbara Nicklaus: 2026 Excellence in Philanthropic Achievement Award Honorees

Presented at Giving Fore Good: with a fireside chat with Jack Nicklaus, a one-of-one Michael Kalish artwork unveiling and a country music superstar performance.

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid a week defined by precision and performance, a quieter, more enduring moment is taking shape—one that reflects the power of giving, the weight of legacy, and the connections that extend beyond the spotlight.On Thursday evening, The Giving Back Fund will present its Excellence in Philanthropic Achievement Award to Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, honoring a lifetime measured not only by accomplishment, but by the lives touched along the way.The evening’s Champion Sponsor is The American Center for Cures, whose commitment to advancing innovative medical research reflects a shared belief in lasting, meaningful impact.Marc Pollick, President of The Giving Back Fund: “There are rare moments when greatness across sport, art, and music comes together to serve something larger than itself. Giving Fore Good was created for that purpose. We are honored to recognize Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, and to bring together a community that understands legacy is defined by what you give forward.”At the center of the evening, a rare fireside conversation with Nicklaus—moderated by best-selling author Tom Coyne—will offer reflection on a life shaped by both achievement and stewardship, and on how influence, carried with intention, creates lasting impact.For decades, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus have built one of the most consequential philanthropic legacies in sport, advancing pediatric healthcare, supporting veterans and first responders, and investing in communities with steady, deliberate care.Jack Nicklaus: “Over time, you come to understand that the game gives you a platform—but what you do with it is what matters. Barbara and I have always believed that if you’re in a position to help, you do it. That’s the part that lasts.”________________________________________ART CAPTURING TRIUMPHA one-of-a-kind artwork by Michael Kalish will be presented to Jack and Barbara Nicklaus in conjunction with the award. The piece captures a singular moment from Nicklaus’ 1972 Masters victory, translating it into a reflection on purpose, contribution, and the impact one life can have on countless others.Michael Kalish:“As an artist, I’ve always been drawn to moments that endure—moments that continue to inspire long after they unfold. This work is ultimately a tribute to Jack and Barbara Nicklaus and the extraordinary legacy of giving they have created for others to follow.”________________________________________MUSIC AS A UNIFYING FORCEThe evening will also feature a special performance by a country music superstar, whose music bridges cultural divides and draws audiences together around shared purpose. His performance will energize the evening, creating moments of shared experience that reflect the power of music to unite and elevate the gathering.________________________________________A PRIVATE GATHERING WITH PURPOSEDesigned as an intimate, invitation-only gathering, Giving Fore Good will convene leaders across sport, business, entertainment, and philanthropy—creating space for connection, reflection, and momentum that extends well beyond the evening itself.________________________________________ABOUT THE GIVING BACK FUND (www.givingback.org) The Giving Back Fund is a leading philanthropic advisory organization providing infrastructure, strategy, and fiscal sponsorship to individuals, families, and organizations seeking to create charitable impact. Over nearly three decades, it has worked with more than 1,000 athletes, artists, and influential families, facilitating over $1 billion in grants worldwide.________________________________________ABOUT VALOR STATION (www.valorstation.com) Valor Station supports veterans and their families through community-driven programs, transitional support, and long-term resources designed to restore stability, dignity, and opportunity.________________________________________MEDIA & GUEST INQUIRIESFor more information: http://bit.ly/4seeagX Limited media credentials available upon request.Sarah: sarah@sabraadvisors.com 917-922-1782Ashley asharp@givingback.org 469-515-4762

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