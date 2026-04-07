Department awards grants to support preschool programs for children who are at risk

The Iowa Department of Education announced today the latest grant awards for the Shared Visions Preschool Program, providing five years of support for Iowa schools and programs serving preschool children who meet at-risk criteria.

In partnership with the Child Development Coordinating Council, the Department has awarded 21 grants in 15 counties for fiscal years 2027-31 of the Shared Visions Preschool Program. The awardees include the following:

Cedar Rapids Community School District, Cedar Rapids

Clarke Community School District, Osceola

Clinton Community School District, Clinton

Community Action of Siouxland, Sioux City

Council Bluffs Community School District, Council Bluffs

Des Moines Public Schools, Des Moines

Glenwood Community School District, Glenwood

Hawkeye Community College - Hawkeye Child Development Center, Waterloo

Homes of Oakridge Human Services, Des Moines

Iowa City Community School District, Iowa City

Keokuk Community School District, Keokuk

Linn County Child Development Center, Cedar Rapids

Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc., Remsen

Muscatine Community School District, Muscatine

Neighborhood Centers of Johnson County – Broadway, Iowa City

Neighborhood Centers of Johnson County – Pheasant Ridge, Iowa City

Neighborhood Centers of Johnson County – Towncrest, Iowa City

Sioux City Community School District, Sioux City

South Central Iowa Community Action Program Early Childhood Program – Clarke County, Chariton

Spencer Community School District, Spencer

Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc., Graettinger

“We are proud to award these schools and programs that are supporting Iowa children who are most at risk,” said Kimberly Villotti, chief of the Department’s Bureau of Early Childhood. “Through the Shared Visions Preschool Program, we can ensure more young children across the state can participate in high-quality preschool programs that foster learning, curiosity and the foundation for future overall success.”

All awardees of the Shared Visions Preschool Program serve children ages 3-5 who meet eligibility requirements and comply with one of the following program standards:

The Shared Visions Preschool Program is funded through annual state appropriations. As established in Iowa Code, the Child Development Coordinating Council (CDCC) advises the Department on the administration and implementation of the Shared Visions Preschool Program. Funding must be used by the CDCC to award grants for programs that provide services to families and children meeting identified risk factors.

Additional grant information is available on the Department’s Shared Visions webpage. Specific questions can be directed to Marianne Adams, early childhood consultant, at marianne.adams@iowa.gov.