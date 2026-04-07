Department awards grants to support preschool programs for children who are at risk
The Iowa Department of Education announced today the latest grant awards for the Shared Visions Preschool Program, providing five years of support for Iowa schools and programs serving preschool children who meet at-risk criteria.
In partnership with the Child Development Coordinating Council, the Department has awarded 21 grants in 15 counties for fiscal years 2027-31 of the Shared Visions Preschool Program. The awardees include the following:
- Cedar Rapids Community School District, Cedar Rapids
- Clarke Community School District, Osceola
- Clinton Community School District, Clinton
- Community Action of Siouxland, Sioux City
- Council Bluffs Community School District, Council Bluffs
- Des Moines Public Schools, Des Moines
- Glenwood Community School District, Glenwood
- Hawkeye Community College - Hawkeye Child Development Center, Waterloo
- Homes of Oakridge Human Services, Des Moines
- Iowa City Community School District, Iowa City
- Keokuk Community School District, Keokuk
- Linn County Child Development Center, Cedar Rapids
- Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc., Remsen
- Muscatine Community School District, Muscatine
- Neighborhood Centers of Johnson County – Broadway, Iowa City
- Neighborhood Centers of Johnson County – Pheasant Ridge, Iowa City
- Neighborhood Centers of Johnson County – Towncrest, Iowa City
- Sioux City Community School District, Sioux City
- South Central Iowa Community Action Program Early Childhood Program – Clarke County, Chariton
- Spencer Community School District, Spencer
- Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc., Graettinger
“We are proud to award these schools and programs that are supporting Iowa children who are most at risk,” said Kimberly Villotti, chief of the Department’s Bureau of Early Childhood. “Through the Shared Visions Preschool Program, we can ensure more young children across the state can participate in high-quality preschool programs that foster learning, curiosity and the foundation for future overall success.”
All awardees of the Shared Visions Preschool Program serve children ages 3-5 who meet eligibility requirements and comply with one of the following program standards:
The Shared Visions Preschool Program is funded through annual state appropriations. As established in Iowa Code, the Child Development Coordinating Council (CDCC) advises the Department on the administration and implementation of the Shared Visions Preschool Program. Funding must be used by the CDCC to award grants for programs that provide services to families and children meeting identified risk factors.
Additional grant information is available on the Department’s Shared Visions webpage. Specific questions can be directed to Marianne Adams, early childhood consultant, at marianne.adams@iowa.gov.
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