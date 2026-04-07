Overwatch Mission Critical Appoints Monica Williams as Executive Vice President of Enterprise Operations

Overwatch Mission Critical

Platform transformation leader and 20-yr media and technology executive brings enterprise-scale operational expertise to drive Overwatch’s next phase of growth

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overwatch Mission Critical , a veteran-founded digital infrastructure organization, today announced the appointment of Monica Williams as Executive Vice President of Enterprise Operations. In this role, Williams will lead the company’s enterprise operational strategy, driving performance, scalability, and execution rigor across Overwatch’s growing portfolio of infrastructure services in the United States and Europe.“Monica brings a level of operational discipline and enterprise scale that is rare and exactly what Overwatch needs at this stage of our growth. She has built and transformed large, complex operations inside some of the most demanding organizations in media and technology, and she has done it with precision, speed, and results. That’s the standard we hold ourselves to, and she exemplifies it. We are proud to welcome her to the Overwatch tribe.” - Joseph Pinzon, Chief Operating Officer, Overwatch Mission CriticalWilliams joins Overwatch with more than 20 years of experience driving operational scale, platform transformation, and go-to-market execution across media, technology, and enterprise distribution. She most recently served as Senior Vice President of Digital Products & Operations at NBCUniversal, where she led the digital business within Content Distribution, supporting the company’s full network portfolio, including NBC, Bravo, Telemundo, and News, enabling $8 billion in annual revenue and delivering the Emmy Award-winning Olympics digital experience, which reached 95% of U.S. households.During her tenure at NBCUniversal, Williams was instrumental in launching and scaling the company’s FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) product, growing it from under $30 million to more than $400 million in revenue. Her work redefined metadata management, supply chain visibility, and platform performance as strategic business levers, modernizing content operations for a multi-platform world.Earlier in her career, Williams held operational leadership roles at GE Aviation and across NBCU’s Studio Operations, where she built a global digital post-production business from scratch and scaled it to $5 million in annual revenue. She holds an MBA from Claremont Graduate University and a BSE in Industrial Operations Engineering from the University of Michigan. Williams is a Six Sigma Black Belt, a discipline that informs her rigorous, data-driven approach to operational problem-solving.Williams is also a board member of Austin PBS and a Strategic Advisor at Adapt. She has advised AI and SaaS startups through her platform, Three Twenty Dream, helping early-stage ventures scale product delivery, operational infrastructure, and go-to-market readiness.“Overwatch is building something meaningful at the intersection of technology, enterprise operations, and growth, and I am excited to be part of that work. What stood out to me immediately was not just the opportunity, but the people, the culture, and the purpose behind it - particularly the commitment to creating meaningful career pathways for veterans and those who have served.My career has been defined by a belief that operational infrastructure is a competitive advantage. I look forward to bringing that mindset to Overwatch as we scale our platform and deliver increasing value to our clients and partners.” - Monica Williams, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Operations, Overwatch Holdings, Inc.About Overwatch Mission CriticalHeadquartered in Austin, Texas, and London, England, Overwatch Mission Critical is a veteran-founded digital infrastructure organization that delivers engineering, construction, commissioning, and operations services for high-performance data centers across the United States and Europe. Its portfolio includes Patriot Power Services, focused on power systems and commissioning; Overwatch University, a veteran-led training and certification pipeline; the #1-rated Data Center Revolution podcast; and the global Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) , held annually in the U.S. and Europe for a decade. Together, these platforms connect infrastructure development with workforce advancement, thought leadership, and industry collaboration, guided by military precision and purpose. Learn more at www.WeAreOverwatch.com Media ContactTamara ColbertOverwatch Mission Criticalmedia@weareoverwatch.comweareoverwatch.com

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