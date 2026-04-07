Greater Washington Urban League Appoints Dr. Faith Gibson Hubbard as Interim President & CEO

Dr. Faith Gibson Hubbard, Interim President & CEO of GWUL

I am honored to serve the Greater Washington Urban League during this pivotal moment” — Dr. Faith Gibson Hubbard, Interim President & CEO, GWUL

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Directors of the Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) today announced the appointment of Dr. Faith Gibson Hubbard, PhD, as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.Dr. Gibson Hubbard succeeds former President and CEO George Lambert, who has retired after over 10 years of dedicated leadership of the organization. Under Lambert’s tenure, the Greater Washington Urban League expanded its impact across workforce development, education, and economic empowerment programs, strengthening its role as a cornerstone institution in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) regions. The organization will continue to build on that strong foundation while advancing its mission to empower communities and change lives.As Interim President and CEO, Dr. Gibson Hubbard will focus on strengthening organizational stability, supporting staff and program continuity, and continuing to advance the Urban League’s mission. The Board of Directors is conducting a national search for the organization’s permanent President and CEO and looks forward to Dr. Gibson Hubbard’s partnership throughout that process.“I am honored to serve the Greater Washington Urban League during this pivotal moment,” said Dr. Faith Gibson Hubbard. “For generations, the Urban League has been a cornerstone institution advancing economic empowerment, civil rights, and opportunity in our region. I look forward to working alongside our staff, board, partners, and community members to build on that legacy and continue expanding pathways to opportunity for the communities we serve.”“Dr. Gibson Hubbard is a trusted leader with deep relationships throughout the District and a strong commitment to advancing opportunity and economic empowerment,” said Rev. Dr. Kendrick Curry, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Greater Washington Urban League. “Her experience across government, policy, and community leadership, combined with her values-driven approach, makes her exceptionally well positioned to guide the organization during this important transition.”About Dr. Faith Gibson HubbardDr. Gibson Hubbard is a widely respected public policy leader, strategist, and community advocate with deep roots in Washington, D.C. She brings more than two decades of experience in advancing equity, strengthening community institutions, and building partnerships across government, education, philanthropy, and the nonprofit sector.She currently serves as Principal and CEO of FGH Strategies, a Black woman–owned consulting firm that supports mission-driven organizations through strategic advising, public engagement, and partnership development. Through her work, Dr. Gibson Hubbard has helped organizations expand impact, strengthen external relationships, and advance policy and programmatic initiatives that benefit local communities.Prior to founding FGH Strategies, Dr. Gibson Hubbard held several senior leadership roles within the District of Columbia government. She served as Director of the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs, the inaugural Executive Director of Thrive by Five DC, and the District’s first Chief Student Advocate, where she established the DC Office of the Student Advocate to strengthen accountability and support for families navigating the public education system. She has also served as Interim Ombudsman for Public Education and most recently as Senior Advisor to Parents Amplifying Voices in Education (PAVE).Dr. Gibson Hubbard holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Administration and Public Affairs from Virginia Tech, a Master of Public Administration from Old Dominion University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Communications from Georgia State University. She serves on multiple boards and is an active member of The Links, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Jack & Jill of America, Inc., and Education Leaders of Color.About Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL):The Greater Washington Urban League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities and changing lives. Through advocacy, education, and programs focused on economic empowerment, education and youth development, health and quality of life, and civic engagement, GWUL works tirelessly to advance social and economic justice for all.Join the conversation and follow GWUL on social media for news and event information:Facebook: @GWUL365LinkedIn: @GreaterWashingtonUrbanLeagueInstagram: @GWUL365

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