Ontario Developer Seeks Growth Capital to Accelerate Purpose-Built Rental Community in High-Demand Ontario Markets

Trusted Financial Retained as Exclusive Financial Advisor for Biosis Real Estate Development Inc.'s $5,000,000 Equity Capital Raise

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biosis Real Estate Development Inc., a vertically integrated real estate design and development company specializing in multi-family residential developments across high-growth Ontario markets, today announced it has retained Trusted Financial as its exclusive financial advisor to facilitate a $5,000,000 equity capital raise supporting the company's accelerated growth across its active development pipeline.

Founded by a multidisciplinary team of four principals including a licensed architect, civil engineer, MBA-qualified investor, and architectural technologist, Biosis operates across the full development lifecycle, from acquisition and entitlement through design, construction, lease-up, and asset management. The company has assembled an active pipeline of development projects totaling over $55 million in projected value, anchored by a 52-unit stacked townhouse community and a 64-unit apartment building in high-demand Eastern Ontario markets.

"Trusted Financial brings a depth of capital markets expertise and a genuine understanding of growth-stage businesses that makes them the right partner for this raise," said Samuel Herschorn, Co-Founder and Principal of Biosis. "Their guidance will be critical as we execute on our pipeline, leverage CMHC's MLI Select program to its full potential, and establish Biosis as the leading vertically integrated rental developer in Eastern Ontario."

Platform Strengths and Market Positioning

Biosis has established a differentiated competitive position through its vertically integrated model and proven track record in institutional-scale construction. Key platform highlights include:

· $50M+ in projected pipeline value across a 52-unit stacked townhouse community and a 64-unit apartment building in Ontario

· Institutional construction track record including a 144-unit retirement home ($50M+), Amherst Island Ferry Docks, Picton Plaza Retail Development, and Metrolinx transit infrastructure

· In-house architecture, engineering, underwriting, and asset management capabilities capturing value across the entire development lifecycle

· CMHC MLI Select program qualification enabling up to 95% loan-to-cost construction financing and permanent financing at 4.20% fixed rate with 50-year amortization

· Utilizing pre-fabricated modular construction systems to significantly reducing build times, labor costs, and weather-related delays

· Target markets with sub-3% vacancy rates and population growth 70% faster than the provincial average, with 4,905 new dwelling units required



The company operates in the Eastern Ontario rental markets, with current projects centered around the rapidly growing Municipalities of Ottawa and North Grenville (Kemptville), where vacancy rates approach zero and a municipal study projects the need for nearly 5,000 new dwelling units at a pace of 196 units per year. Population in the target market is growing at over 2% annually, 70% faster than the provincial average.

Strategic Capital Deployment

The $5,000,000 equity raise will be deployed to advance Biosis's active development pipeline and operational infrastructure across five strategic priorities:

· Land Acquisition & Entitlement – Securing additional sites in high-growth Ontario markets with low vacancy

· Construction Financing Bridge – Complementing CMHC-backed construction loans and reducing overall cost of capital

· Modular Construction Systems – Investment in pre-fabricated build systems to accelerate timelines and reduce costs

· Leasing & Marketing Technology – 3D renderings, animations, and VR technology to drive pre-leasing activity ahead of project completion

· Operational & Team Scaling – Expanding in-house architecture, engineering, and asset management capacity

"Biosis represents the type of fundamentals-driven, operationally sophisticated developer we are proud to support," said Dan Posner, Chairman & Founder of Trusted Financial. "Their vertically integrated model, CMHC financing advantage, and deep local market knowledge create a compelling risk-adjusted opportunity for investors. With their work in markets demonstrating strong rental demand, and significant government support for purpose-built rental, the conditions for accelerated growth are squarely in place."

Investment Structure

Biosis is raising equity through a Limited Partnership structure consisting of a holding company for the land, a General Partnership for the sponsor team, and a Limited Partnership for investors. Investors may participate as Class A or Class B Limited Partners, with a minimum investment of $50,000 per class.

· Class A: Cumulative preferred return of 10% paid as a lump sum upon stabilization and refinance, then equal participation in LP profit distribution; minimum investment $50,000

· Class B: No preferred return; cash flow distributed after Class A investors; minimum investment $50,000

· Return of capital targeted within 2–3 years through accelerated construction and lease-up timelines

· All subsequent profit distribution: 70/30 LP/GP split (until project reaches 25%IRR, then split 50/50 with GPs); investors collect 70% of profits following return of capital

· All construction and permanent financing CMHC-backed



About Biosis Real Estate Development Inc.

“Biosis” is a suffix, stemming from the Greek term “bios” meaning mode of life. Biosis Real Estate Development Inc. was founded under the guiding principle of building the best mode of life for its clients and development communities. Through this lens, the leadership team with expertise spanning architecture, civil engineering, investment management, and architectural technology, established a vertically integrated system that operates across the full development lifecycle. Through integrated design and management, their developments generate high investor returns with carefully managed risk and a faster return of capital compared to other operators. Their specialty is in optimizing building performance while crafting communities that people feel compelled to call home. With partners located in Ottawa, Belleville, Toronto, and Guelph, Ontario, Biosis has assembled an active pipeline totaling over $55 million in projected value while maintaining a strong track record in institutional and public infrastructure construction.

About Trusted Financial

Trusted Financial is a leading investment banking and M&A advisory firm providing comprehensive corporate finance services to clients. With over 20 years of experience, the firm specializes in growth capital advisory, private placements, and strategic transactions across diverse industries. Trusted Financial has facilitated over $130 million in debt and equity financing, delivering tailored financial solutions that help businesses achieve their strategic objectives and scale operations effectively. The firm maintains offices in Toronto, Winnipeg, Ottawa, and and Vancouver. For more information, visitwww.trustedfinancialcompany.com

Trusted Financial has a referral partnership with Equivesto Canada Inc. Equivesto Canada Inc. is a registered Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada. All dollar amounts are stated in Canadian dollars (CAD).

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