Europe Energy Week launched to drive industrial competitiveness through secure and resilient energy

HANNOVER, GERMANY, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --• Inaugural edition to take place 5–9 April 2027 in Hannover, co-located with Hannover Messe, the world’s leading exhibition for industrial and manufacturing innovation• Strategic partnership between dmg events and Deutsche Messe AG, combining global energy expertise with industrial and manufacturing leadership• Convening ministers, CEOs and leaders from across energy, industry and technology to align supply, infrastructure and investment with industrial demanddmg events and Deutsche Messe AG have announced the launch of Europe Energy Week, a new exhibition and conference taking place from 5-9 April 2027 in Hannover, Germany.Co-located with Hannover Messe, the world’s leading exhibition for industrial and manufacturing innovation, this initiative is a strategic response to one of the world’s defining challenges: strengthening industrial competitiveness through access to secure, resilient and affordable energy.Under the theme ‘Securing Energy. Powering Economies.’, Europe Energy Week positions energy as a key enabler of economic development, industrial growth and long-term competitiveness. It will convene ministers and leading CEOs from across the energy, industrial and technology sectors to support the delivery of energy systems that can meet the demands of industrial growth.In a period of heightened geopolitical uncertainty and shifting energy dynamics, the resilience and performance of energy systems have become central to economic stability, placing energy security at the heart of national competitiveness.This challenge is shaped by a clear global reality: the world cannot power tomorrow’s economy on yesterday’s grid. Global energy demand is expected to increase by 30% by 2040, driven by industrial growth, electrification and rising digital consumption. At the same time, Europe requires more than $3.5 trillion of investment to build resilient energy systems capable of supporting long-term competitiveness.Through its co-location with Hannover Messe, Europe Energy Week creates a direct interface between energy systems and industrial demand, connecting energy producers, infrastructure operators, investors, technology providers and industrial users in one platform.Hannover Messe attracts more than 130,000 visitors from over 150 countries and 4,000 exhibitors, including over 30,000 attendees focused on energy solutions. Building on this scale, Europe Energy Week is expected to convene more than 40,000 industry professionals and 500 exhibitors, creating a high-impact platform at the intersection of energy and industry.Europe Energy Week will combine a large-scale exhibition with strategic and technical conference programmes, bringing together ministers, policymakers, CEOs, engineers, utilities, infrastructure operators, industrial leaders and investors – including more than 700 senior speakers – to drive decision-making, enable collaboration and support system-wide delivery.Speaking on the launch of Europe Energy Week, Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, said: “Europe is entering a decisive period for its industrial and energy systems, and growing energy demand is placing increasing pressure on energy systems to deliver reliably and at scale. Meeting this challenge depends on how effectively supply, infrastructure and capital are aligned to support industrial growth. Europe Energy Week has been created to enable that alignment, bringing together the full energy value chain with the industries that depend on it, and helping move from strategy to delivery.”Jochen Köckler, Chairman of the Managing Board and CEO of Deutsche Messe AG, added: “Hannover Messe has always evolved in line with industry priorities, and energy is now central to Europe’s industrial development. This partnership with dmg events positions Europe Energy Week at the intersection of industrial demand and energy systems, ensuring that investment, infrastructure and technology choices are aligned to support long-term growth.”In the lead-up to April 2027, dmg events and Deutsche Messe AG will work closely with industry, government, finance and technology leaders to ensure Europe Energy Week delivers relevance, scale and commercial impact, aligning energy systems with real-world demand.With its launch alongside Hannover Messe, Europe Energy Week is set to become a defining platform at the intersection of energy and industry, enabling Europe to strengthen resilience, scale infrastructure and compete in an increasingly complex global landscape.-Ends-

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