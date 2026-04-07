Pol Theis, Honored With the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award

Pol Theis Bryan Singer Pol Theis Kelly Rutherford Pol Theis

Marquis Who's Who has endorsed Mr. Theis as a leader in the interior design industry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Pol Theis with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Pol Theis celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.After earning a Master’s degree in business and tax law from Panthéon-Assas University in 1993, Pol Theis obtained a Master’s degree in business and economic law from Paris-Sorbonne University in 1995. He founded P&T Interiors in 2002, where he continues to work as a principal.Skilled in multiple professional areas, Pol Theis impressively changed his occupational trajectory after turning down a law position in Paris. Interested in residential interior design, he decided to pursue his creative interests and switched continents alongside his occupations. Accruing numerous international awards in his industry, Pol Theis’ work has been published in over 170 magazines, along with several books, demonstrating his considerable expertise in his field.Pol Theis was notably a featured designer for East Coast Modern Contemporary Residential Architecture and Interiors, Luxury Interiors, Interiors New York, Interiors New York , and several other professional journals like Resident Dog and Art in Residence. Due to his skill in his industry, he was recognized as one of the Top 50 Designers in New York Spaces in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Likewise, he was presented with an award for apartment interior design from American Property Awards in 2015 and the Bloomberg Television International Property Award in 2011.Moreover, Pol Theis has been profiled numerous times in Vogue, Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, the Wall Street Journal, Harpest Bazar, Elle Décor, Elle Decoration, Maison and Marie Claire.In recognition of outstanding contributions to his profession and the Marquis Who’s Who community, Pol Theis has been featured on the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement website. Please visit www.ltachievers.com for more information about this honor.About Marquis Who’s WhoSince 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America, Marquis Who’s Whohas chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in Americaremains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquispublications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Whowebsite at www.marquiswhoswho.com P&T InteriorsA boutique interior design firm, P&T Interiors provides highly personalized residential design services to an international client base. With the mission to translate a client's taste and lifestyle into their space while developing and maintaining a conceptual thread, P&T Interiors' small staff of dedicated designers and architects focuses all their attention on each and every project to ensure that the highest of expectations are exceeded.

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