Equity Union Real Estate Acquires Fourth Coachella Valley Office

Equity Union's new Palm Desert office located at 73-690 El Paseo

Achieves Full Ownership Across Regional Footprint with New Luxury Flagship on El Paseo

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equity Union Real Estate today announced the acquisition of a new office property in Palm Desert, marking a major milestone as the brokerage transitions to full ownership of all four of its Coachella Valley locations.The newly acquired building, located at 73-690 El Paseo in Palm Desert, will serve as the company’s flagship Equity Union Luxury Properties office, replacing its current Palm Desert location. With this purchase, Equity Union now owns each of its Coachella Valley offices, including Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, La Quinta, and Palm Desert.Positioned along El Paseo—widely regarded as the “Rodeo Drive of the Desert”—the two-story commercial property spans approximately 9,000 square feet and offers premier visibility within one of the region’s most prestigious luxury corridors.Construction and renovation of the new space are scheduled to begin in June 2026, with a targeted move-in date of December 1, 2026.“This is a defining moment for Equity Union in the Coachella Valley,” said Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union. “Not only are we establishing a flagship presence on El Paseo, but we are now fully invested in every market we serve here through ownership. This new office will reflect the elevated experience our agents and clients expect from our Luxury Properties division.”The Palm Desert location will be purpose-built to support Equity Union’s full suite of high-end real estate services, including luxury residential sales, global property marketing, and concierge-level client support. Through its Luxury Properties division, Equity Union delivers a white-glove experience for buyers and sellers, combining bespoke marketing strategies, international exposure across top-tier media platforms, and access to high-net-worth clientele worldwide.The expansion follows a record-setting year for the company, the fastest growing real estate company in California. In 2025, Equity Union closed more than $1.2 billion in real estate transactions in the Coachella Valley alone, contributing to over $4.3 billion in total companywide sales volume.By relocating its Palm Desert operations to El Paseo and establishing a dedicated Luxury Properties flagship, Equity Union is positioning itself at the center of the Valley’s high-end real estate market while continuing to elevate the level of service provided to its clients and agents.In addition to its four Coachella Valley offices, Equity Union’s dedicated On-Site Division further strengthens the firm’s local presence by representing five of the region’s premier country club communities, including Seven Lakes Country Club, Morningside, The Springs Country Club, Indian Ridge Country Club, and Oasis Country Club. This specialized division provides on-property expertise and tailored service within some of the Valley’s most sought-after residential enclaves, reinforcing Equity Union’s deep integration into the luxury lifestyle markets it serves.About Equity Union Real EstateEquity Union is California’s fastest-growing, most innovative real estate brokerages, built on the principles of integrity, excellence, and forward-thinking leadership. With a foundation of advanced technology, personalized training, and dedicated in-house support teams, Equity Union empowers agents and delivers superior client experiences. With over $4.3 Billion in volume closed in 2025, as well as 13 offices across the state and over 1,000 agents, the company continues to expand strategically, united in its mission to elevate the real estate industry.

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