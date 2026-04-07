KidsBedTimeStories Launches 'Create Your Own Story' — A Co-Creation Platform That Lets Families Create Their Own Stories

Children Choose Characters, Themes, and Adventures. AI Brings Them to Life — Families Can Create PERSONALIZED STORIES Starring THEIR Child/Children BY NAME.

We're not replacing bedtime stories," Auramie adds. "We're celebrating them. We're making them personal, interactive, and unforgettable...” — Iannie Auramie

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stravilan Enterprises Introduces Imaginative Tales Positioned for Animated Series, Licensing Partnerships, and Global Media Adaptation

STRAVILAN ENTERPRISES LLC is thrilled to announce the official launch of KidsBedTimeStories - “Create Your Own Story”, an innovative AI-powered platform that transforms how families bond at bedtime. Available today at kidsbedtimestories.polsia.app/create, the platform invites parents and children to co-create personalized bedtime stories in real-time — with AI magic that turns every child's imagination into a uniquely crafted tale.

"Every child deserves a story where they're the hero," says Iannie Auramie, founder of KidsBedTimeStories. "For years, parents have asked for a way to make bedtime special and personal. Now they can. With Create Your Own Story, kids aren't just listening — they're creating. And seeing their name woven throughout a story made just for them? That's pure magic."

How It Works

Children choose their own adventure by selecting beloved characters OR creating their own, personalized themes, and plot directions. Popular stars include:

• Sassy — a clever detective unraveling cozy mysteries

• Happy the Dalmatian — a fearless firefighter ready for adventure

• Javier Castillo de León — a sophisticated Pomeranian with charm and wit

The AI brings these choices to life, weaving the child's name throughout the story and personalizing every element. No two stories are ever the same.



A Global Bedtime Story

Stories come to life in 11+ languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Romanian, Dutch, Mandarin Chinese, and Japanese.

A child drifting off to sleep in Miami hears their story in English. A child in Tokyo hears theirs in Japanese. In Paris, it's French. Every child, every language, one magical experience.

Creator Subscription: Unlimited Personal Stories

KidsBedTimeStories is introducing the Creator subscription at $4.99/month, giving families access to twelve (12) personalized story creations per month. Subscribers unlock private Bookcases — a growing library where families save and revisit their most beloved tales, building a treasure trove of memories.

The Future: Stories Come to Life on the Page

KidsBedTimeStories has a vision for what comes next. Once families accumulate 24 or more stories and /or chapters, they'll have the opportunity to order a beautiful softcover printed book AND matching e-book edition featuring character renderings selected by the children themselves.

The magic: the child's name will appear not just throughout every story, but prominently on the front cover as the book's "Creative Director" — recognition that they didn't just read the story, they created it.

This offering is being developed based on subscriber demand and will be available to families in the coming months.

Why Bedtime Stories Matter

The before-bed ritual shapes childhood. It's when imagination runs deepest, when children feel safe, when families truly connect. Create Your Own Story honors that sacred time by putting imagination in the driver's seat — and letting kids see themselves as the heroes of their own adventures.

"We're not replacing bedtime stories," Auramie adds. "We're celebrating them. We're making them personal, interactive, and unforgettable."

Getting Started

Parents and children can begin creating their first personalized bedtime story at kidsbedtimestories.polsia.app/create.

• First story: Free

• Creator subscription: Twelve (12) stories/month, private Bookcases, early access to printed book options (only $4.99/month)

About KidsBedTimeStories

KidsBedTimeStories reimagines the bedtime ritual by blending AI innovation with the timeless magic of storytelling. Our mission: every child deserves a story where they're the hero, in a voice that speaks to their heart, in a language they call home.

Website: KidsBedTimeStories.org & KidsBedTimeStories.Polsia.App

Contact: iantje@icloud.com

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