Tashkent to Host GCSS 2026 International Summit on Digital Sovereignty and Computing Technologies

GCSS 2026 in Tashkent will gather 400+ delegates to discuss AI, digital sovereignty, infrastructure, and global tech collaboration.

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tashkent to Host GCSS 2026 International Summit on Digital Sovereignty and Computing TechnologiesOn May 14–15, 2026, Tashkent will host the Global Compute Sovereignty Summit (GCSS 2026) — an international event dedicated to digital sovereignty, the development of national AI strategies, and the creation of resilient computing infrastructure.The summit is supported by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan and IT Park Uzbekistan in partnership with DeAI Nation (инфо про ассоциацию), and will bring together representatives from government institutions, technology companies, and the global expert community.More than 400 delegates from 40 countries and around 30 speakers are expected to participate. Among them are Daniil and David Liberman, co-creators of Gonka Protocol and former Product Directors at Snapchat, who will share how Gonka became the biggest decentralized AI network by number of GPUs and their vision for the future of AI.The event also attracted the attention and participation of well-known companies and organizations such as AWS, Thoughtworks, KACST, Arc Compute, Al Fardan Group, and many more.Key AgendaGCSS 2026 will serve as a platform to discuss the most pressing issues in the development of digital ecosystems. The focus will be on building infrastructure for artificial intelligence, ensuring data security, and developing effective governance models for digital resources.The two-day program will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and thematic sessions. Key topics include:Infrastructure: development of data centers, high-performance computing, and distributed networksGovernance: national strategies, policies, and institutional frameworks for AITalent & Education: workforce development and collaboration between government, business, and academiaBusiness ProgramThe themes include:“Uzbekistan: Emerging Hub for Technology & Compute” — an overview of the country’s strategic initiatives“How to get compute without CAPEX” — approaches to managing computing resources“How Emerging Markets Can Build AI Compute Capacity Without Waiting for Hyperscalers” — practical models for data infrastructure development“Regulation & Compliance Without Paralysis” — policymakers will share their vision and approach to regulating the compute powers and AI.Significance of the EventGCSS 2026 aims to foster international dialogue on technological independence and the sustainable development of digital systems. The organizers emphasize that digital sovereignty is becoming an important factor in ensuring technological resilience, particularly amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence.Contacts and RegistrationRegistration for the summit is now open on the official event website: https://gcss.outsource.gov.uz For coordination, please contact Mr. Shakhzodkhon Ganiev (AI Dept, IT Park Uzbekistan): s.ganiyev@outsource.gov.uz+998 90 317 32 21.More info: https://gcss.outsource.gov.uz/

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