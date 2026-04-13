Top Remodeler Releases: The Reasons Remodeling Quotes Can Be $40,000 Apart

Revive Design and Renovation Kitchen Revive Design and Renovation bathroom

Learn what drives the price differences and how Tampa and Orlando homeowners can compare bids more accurately.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A homeowner makes a decision to move forward with a major home remodel. They invited two contractors to the home to walk through the space, review inspiration photos, and discuss desired changes.A few days later the proposals arrive. Contractor A estimates the project at $60,000. Contractor B estimates $100,000. It's the same kitchen, the same house, the same goals. But the price is $40,000 apart.In most cases, the contractors are not actually pricing the same project. The difference usually comes down to how detailed the proposal is, what materials are assumed, and how the contractor plans for the realities of construction.Here are the most common reasons remodeling quotes vary so widely and how homeowners can tell what a project is likely to cost:1. Allowances vs. Actual Product SelectionsOne of the biggest reasons a quote appears lower than expected is the use of allowances. An allowance is a placeholder budget for items that have not been selected yet, such as countertops, tile, plumbing fixtures, or lighting. A lower quote often includes minimal allowances that make the overall number look attractive on paper. For example, a contractor might include a $2,000 allowance for kitchen countertops. That may only cover a basic material level, which can be very different from the natural stone or quartz surfaces many homeowners actually want.A more detailed proposal may price the materials more realistically. If the contractor reviewed your inspiration photos or discussed your preferences, they may already be budgeting for the finishes that match your expectations. The result is a higher upfront quote that more closely reflects the true cost of the finished kitchen.2. Builder-Grade Materials vs. Higher Quality ConstructionAnother major factor is the quality of materials and construction methods included in the proposal. Lower quotes often assume builder-grade products. That might include particleboard cabinetry, basic plumbing fixtures, lower-cost flooring materials, or minimal prep work before painting. A higher quote may include semi-custom or custom cabinetry with plywood construction, upgraded hardware, more durable finishes, and additional preparation work that improves the final result.These differences are not always obvious when you first read a proposal, but they can significantly impact both cost and long term durability.3. Planning for What Might Be Behind the WallsRemodeling older homes in areas like Tampa , St. Petersburg, or Orlando often involves surprises once demolition begins. Opening walls can reveal outdated wiring, plumbing that needs to be replaced, or hidden moisture damage that was not visible during the initial walkthrough. Some contractors price a project assuming everything will go smoothly. If issues appear later, the homeowner receives change orders that increase the project cost.More experienced contractors may anticipate common issues and build some flexibility into the proposal. That does not mean they are inflating the price. In many cases they are trying to reduce the chance of major budget surprises once construction begins.4. The Cost of Running a Professional Remodeling Company:Part of the difference between quotes can also come down to how the company operates. A very low bid sometimes comes from a contractor working with minimal overhead. They may not carry the same insurance coverage, may rely heavily on day labor, or may not include permitting in their proposal.A full service remodeling company typically accounts for several additional factors. These may include liability insurance, workers compensation coverage, licensed trades such as electricians and plumbers, permit management, and project management throughout the renovation. While these items increase the upfront price, they also protect the homeowner and help ensure the project meets local building requirements.Which Quote Is More Accurate?A higher quote is not automatically the right choice, but it is often the more complete one. A very low estimate can sometimes reflect a proposal built around minimal allowances, basic materials, and best case assumptions. As construction progresses, those numbers can change quickly through change orders. A more detailed proposal usually attempts to reflect what the project will actually cost based on the design, materials, and construction requirements discussed during planning. For homeowners, the goal is not simply to find the lowest price. It is to find the most accurate one.How to Compare Remodeling Quotes:Before choosing a contractor, it helps to review proposals side by side and ask a few key questions.Look closely at the level of detail. A clear proposal should list product types, materials, and scopes of work instead of broad general descriptions. Review the allowances.Ask what products the allowances are intended to cover and whether they realistically match your design preferences.Confirm who is responsible for permits. A professional remodeling proposal should clearly state who will obtain the permits and manage inspections.Ask about project management. Understanding who will oversee the job day to day can help you understand how communication and scheduling will work once construction begins. The more transparent a proposal is, the easier it becomes to compare options and make an informed decision.At Revive Design and Renovation , we believe a remodeling project should start with clear expectations and honest pricing. Our design build process focuses on planning projects carefully before construction begins so homeowners understand what their renovation will realistically require.About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family-owned remodeling company serving the Tampa and Orlando areas. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines over 200 years of industry experience with a commitment to stress-free, detail-oriented remodeling. Revive is also challenging industry norms by being upfront about timelines, and potential challenges, while backing its work with customer reviews, white glove service and a five-year full craftsmanship warranty. The company’s mission “Life Improvement through Home Improvement” extends beyond the finished design, ensuring homeowners feel confident throughout the remodeling process and with the final result. Recognized for its rapid growth and excellence, Revive made the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private businesses and the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast 50. The company also earned a spot on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 Top 500 List, highlighting its leadership in interior design, kitchen, and bath remodeling.For more information visit: https://www.revivedesignandrenovation.com/

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