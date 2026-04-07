The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announces disaster designation including six contiguous counties in Louisiana
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April 7, 2026
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The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on April 6 th , 2026, announced a disaster designation in Arkansas due to drought.
This designation extends to 6 contiguous counties in Louisiana. The designated counties are listed in the attached letter to the Governor of Arkansas.
Additional information on USDA’s disaster assistance programs can be found at www.farmers.gov/recover .
AR Disaster Designation 04-06-26 C
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