The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announces disaster designation including six contiguous counties in Louisiana

News

April 7, 2026

News article

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on April 6 th , 2026, announced a disaster designation in Arkansas due to drought.

This designation extends to 6 contiguous counties in Louisiana. The designated counties are listed in the attached letter to the Governor of Arkansas.

Additional information on USDA’s disaster assistance programs can be found at www.farmers.gov/recover .

AR Disaster Designation 04-06-26 C

