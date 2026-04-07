Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,454 in the last 365 days.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announces disaster designation including six contiguous counties in Louisiana

News

April 7, 2026

News article

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on April 6 th , 2026, announced a disaster designation in Arkansas due to drought.

This designation extends to 6 contiguous counties in Louisiana. The designated counties are listed in the attached letter to the Governor of Arkansas.

Additional information on USDA’s disaster assistance programs can be found at www.farmers.gov/recover .

AR Disaster Designation 04-06-26 C

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announces disaster designation including six contiguous counties in Louisiana

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.