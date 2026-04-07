UAGC and Gila Community College to Celebrate Partnership Expanding Access to Continued Education Across Rural Arizona

Dr. Amy Rogers, director of Strategic Partnerships at UAGC

This partnership with UAGC represents an important step forward for rural Arizona.” — Janice Lawhorn, president of Gila Community College

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During National Community College Month, the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) and Gila Community College will celebrate a new partnership focused on expanding access to bachelor’s degree pathways for students across rural Arizona, with community events scheduled April 8 at the Payson Campus and April 9 at the Gila Pueblo Campus.The partnership builds on a shared commitment to support students who begin their educational journey at community colleges and are seeking flexible, affordable options to continue their education.Through the agreement, Gila Community College students, employees, and eligible family members will have access to a reduced tuition rate of $295 per credit toward bachelor’s degree programs, equating to approximately $4,950 per year or up to $10,000 for a full program. Tuition benefits also extend to select graduate programs, supporting continued education and workforce advancement.“This partnership reflects the kind of collaboration that expands opportunity in a meaningful and practical way,” said Amy Rogers, director of Strategic Partnerships at UAGC. “Community colleges play a critical role in helping students begin their education. By strengthening pathways from associate to bachelor’s degrees, we are helping more learners continue forward in a way that fits their lives and goals.”Gila Community College serves as a key educational and workforce partner in the region, offering programs aligned to local industry needs and community priorities. The collaboration provides a clear and flexible path for students to move from an associate degree into a bachelor’s program while balancing work, family, and geographic constraints.“This partnership with UAGC represents an important step forward for rural Arizona,” said Janice Lawhorn, president of Gila Community College. “Our students often face significant barriers, including distance and competing responsibilities. Expanding access to fully online degree programs helps remove those barriers and supports students in reaching their educational and professional goals.”The partnership includes aligned transfer pathways and coordinated student support services to help learners navigate the transition from community college to bachelor’s degree completion. By focusing on continuity and accessibility, the collaboration supports students from enrollment through graduation.This effort reflects a broader focus on strengthening partnerships with community colleges across Arizona, particularly during National Community College Month, when institutions nationwide highlight the impact of community colleges on student access, workforce development, and local communities.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

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