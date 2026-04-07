Best Grooming LLC Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Pet Grooming in Cleveland, Tennessee

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CLEVELAND, TN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Best Grooming LLC as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Pet Grooming in Cleveland, Tennessee. This distinction celebrates Best Grooming’s commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Best Grooming LLC is a trusted pet grooming salon in Cleveland, Tennessee, recognized for delivering high-quality services backed by a skilled and friendly team. Led by certified dog groomer and trainer Melissa Hoskins, the business is dedicated to providing exceptional grooming experiences tailored to each pet’s unique needs. With a strong emphasis on safety, cleanliness, and professionalism, Best Grooming creates a calm, stress-free environment where pets can feel comfortable and cared for. Due to high demand, services are available by appointment only, allowing the team to give each client their full attention and ensure a seamless, personalized experience.At Best Grooming, every service is designed to enhance the well-being and happiness of pets while giving owners peace of mind. Full grooming packages include a bath, blow dry, nail trim and dremel, haircut, and gland expression, with pricing based on each dog’s size and coat type. Melissa Hoskins brings extensive experience, along with CPR and first aid certification for dogs, ensuring pets are handled with expert care and compassion. Proudly serving Cleveland and the surrounding communities, Best Grooming continues to stand out as a leader in the industry by maintaining high standards, building strong client relationships, and consistently exceeding expectations.During the selection process, Best Grooming stood apart for its consistent communication, integrity, and dedication to customer satisfaction. The company has earned widespread praise from satisfied customers who frequently highlight professionalism and exceptional service quality.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Best Grooming clients:“Melissa did an excellent job with our girl! She was able to handle the nervousness and not liking the nail trim when a lot of other groomers couldn’t! She was also very communicative and sweet. We’ll definitely be back!”“Melissa did a wonderful job bathing and grooming our goldendoodle. She listened to my requests such as length, style etc. I love that she doesn’t have your pet for hours on end and aren’t crated. This is definitely our favorite/best groomer.”“Had the amazing opportunity to take my sweet Cheyanne over and they took real good care of her. I have a little under two year old husky mix and she’s really nervous, the owner was very patience with my baby. Also was Cheyannes very first groom!! Very satisfied, we will be back!!”“Phenomenal experience for our 13 week old Coton de tulear puppy! Melissa was quick to get us in, sent several reminders and upfront on pricing and various other options. She included my 9 yr old daughter by inviting her to pick out his finishing spray and bow tie, which was adorable. Loved that she offers the option of timed appointments, which is preferred for us especially with such a young dog. She also let us know ten minutes before she was done, so we could arrive back at her studio for pick up. Cotons require shear based cuts and she did such a wonderful job with his cut and shape, not too short, it’s perfect. Thank you again!!”The Best Grooming team is committed to exceeding expectations for every pet owner, delivering attentive care and exceptional service with every visit.For more information about Best Grooming LLC, visit their website ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.com

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