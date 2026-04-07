Second Chair AI Introduces 'Depo Defense Mode' to Strengthen Deposition Preparation and Real-Time Issue Spotting

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Second Chair AI today announced Depo Defense Mode, a new feature designed to help attorneys prepare clients for depositions and stay oriented during live testimony by organizing case materials into structured preparation workflows and flagging potential issues as testimony unfolds.

Depo Defense Mode allows attorneys to generate customized client preparation outlines, identify likely lines of questioning, and surface sensitive case issues using uploaded pleadings, discovery materials, and key case documents.

During live depositions, the feature can flag potential inconsistencies in testimony for attorney review and suggest potential follow-up prompts to help counsel address issues in the moment.

“Client preparation and protecting the record during testimony are critical to case outcomes,” said Andrew Applegate, CEO of Second Chair AI. “Depo Defense Mode gives attorneys a smarter way to prepare clients beforehand and stay on track in real time when it matters most.”

Depo Defense Mode is available immediately to Second Chair AI users as part of the company’s broader deposition preparation and analysis platform.

Learn more at www.second-chair.ai.

About Second Chair AI

Second Chair AI (second-chair.ai) is an AI-powered platform that prepares for and supports depositions for litigation teams. The platform analyzes uploaded case materials to generate deposition goals and question outlines. It also provides real-time support during testimony by comparing a live transcript against case documents to flag potential inconsistencies and suggest follow-up questions.

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