ModusLink Wins Intel EPIC Supplier Award for Excellence Across Global Value Chain

ModusLink is awarded the Intel EPIC Supplier Award for 2026

Award recognizes ModusLink among top-performing partners within Intel’s global supply chain

SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModusLink Corporation, a major provider of end-to-end global supply chain solutions and cross border eCommerce, today announced that it has received the 2026 Intel EPIC Supplier Award for excellent performance across Intel’s global value chain.This year, ModusLink is one out of only 41 companies selected for the EPIC award, out of a list of thousands of suppliers that Intel works with around the world. Award recipients are selected for their EPIC performance: across the areas of Excellence, Partnership, Inclusion, and Continuous Improvement.This recognition marks ModusLink’s third Intel EPIC Supplier Award in six years, following prior awards in 2023 and 2020.“Being recognized with the Intel EPIC Supplier Award multiple times in such a short period is a testament to our long-standing relationship with Intel and the consistent performance of our team,” said Fawaz Khalil, Chief Executive Officer at ModusLink. “This recognition speaks to the dedication of our teams in delivering high-quality, reliable supply chain solutions and continuously improving the way we serve our customers both tactically and strategically.”This recognition reinforces ModusLink’s market standing as the trusted supply chain partner to some of the world’s leading technology companies.More information about the program is available at Intel’s official announcement:For more information about ModusLink, please contact:Mahnoor Khan, Global ESG Coordinator – mahnoor_khan@moduslink.com | +31642925683About ModusLink CorporationModusLink Corporation, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. , serves the supply chain management markets.ModusLink is an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce provider, serving clients in markets such as consumer electronics, communications, computing, software and retail. ModusLink designs and executes critical elements in its clients’ global supply chains to improve speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. These benefits are delivered through a combination of industry expertise, innovative service solutions, integrated operations, proven business processes, an expansive global footprint, and world-class technology. ModusLink also produces and licenses an entitlement management solution powered by its enterprise-class Poeticsoftware, which offers a complete solution for activation, provisioning, entitlement subscription, and data collection from physical goods (connected products) and digital products. ModusLink has an integrated network of strategically located facilities in various countries, including numerous sites throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

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