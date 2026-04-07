Glass-Media Drives Expansion of Monolith Digital Standees Into Hospitality and Entertainment

Turnkey, larger-than-life, standalone digital displays deliver immersive brand experiences without the complexity of traditional installations

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glass-Media, the leading provider of purpose-built, highly configurable digital signage solutions, today announced the expansion of its Monolith Digital Standees into hospitality and entertainment venues, building on successful deployments across more than 50 cinema locations nationwide. The large standees deliver the scale and impact venues expect from large-format digital displays, with a turnkey approach that supports fast, flexible deployment.

Glass-Media Monolith Standees are designed and engineered around the latest ultra-large 4K LCD displays, available in 86-inch, 98-inch, 110-inch and 115-inch sizes. Offered in both portrait and landscape configurations, they are purpose-built for rapid deployment and tailored to support a wide range of brand activations.

In contrast to DVLED installations, which can take days and often require five-figure installation costs, Monolith Standees streamline the process, enabling setup in a matter of hours without the need for electricians, general contractors or specialized infrastructure.

This makes them ideally suited for hotel lobbies, convention centers, airports, theme parks, professional sports stadiums and live event venues, as well as other high-traffic, large-scale environments where brands compete for attention.

“Glass-Media Monolith Standees are built to create a wow moment wherever they’re deployed,” said Daniel Black, CEO of Glass-Media. “We took the visual impact of large-format signage and packaged it into a solution that venues can deploy quickly and reposition as needed. Brands can activate immersive experiences on their timeline, place displays where they’ll perform best and easily repurpose them throughout a venue with minimal switching costs, all while tracking ROI in ways that aren’t feasible with traditional static installations.”

The expansion builds on the product’s success in cinema environments, supporting branding, audience engagement and promotional campaigns for leading theater operators and major studios.

Glass-Media’s expansion into hospitality and entertainment reflects a broader shift toward experiential marketing, coupled with increasing pressure on budgets and the need for more flexible activation solutions. With multiple form factors and a modular design, Monolith Standees provide a compelling alternative to traditional DVLED video walls and other premium installations, delivering high-impact visual experiences without the cost, complexity or permanence.

This allows venues and brands to shape audience engagement at key touchpoints, from lobby entrances and registration areas to pop-up retail and special event spaces, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt, reposition and scale deployments without long-term infrastructure commitments.

Glass-Media Monolith Standees require no hardwiring, construction, or downtime, with both plug-in and fully battery-powered configurations available, enabling true mobility and placement exactly where they will perform best.

Glass-Media is now accepting orders for Monolith Standees, with installations already operating across multiple markets.

About Glass-Media

Founded in 2014, Dallas-based Glass-Media is the leading provider of purpose-built, highly configurable digital signage solutions, recognized across the industry for world-class design, engineering excellence, precision fabrication, and continuous product innovation. Proudly ranked among the prestigious Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years (2023–2025), it’s a testament to the company’s sustained growth, relentless execution, and unwavering commitment to transforming the future of visual communication. Learn more at www.glass-media.com.

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