Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Celebrates 7 Years of Social Story Videos & Digital Resources for Autism Awareness Month

Over the past seven years, we’ve been incredibly proud to create resources that families, educators, and individuals can access anytime at no cost.” — Evan, Content Coordinator at Autism Behavior Services, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is proud to celebrate seven years of providing free social story videos through its YouTube channel and digital book resources on the ABSI website, helping individuals with autism and their families build social understanding and confidence. This milestone coincides with Autism Awareness Month in April, a time dedicated to increasing understanding, acceptance, and support for individuals on the autism spectrum.Since launching its social story video series seven years ago, ABSI has created a robust library of engaging, easy-to-understand videos that teach everyday social skills and life situations. These stories help viewers learn about topics such as participation in school and community activities, respectful behavior, impulse control, and navigating common social situations in a positive and supportive way.In addition to video content, ABSI also provides free digital social story books through its website, allowing families, educators, and therapists to access these helpful resources anywhere. These materials are designed to support individuals of all ages as they develop communication skills, social awareness, and confidence in a variety of settings.“Over the past seven years, we’ve been incredibly proud to create resources that families, educators, and individuals can access anytime at no cost,” said Evan, Content Coordinator at Autism Behavior Services, Inc. “The response to our videos and digital books, month after month, has been very gratifying. Social stories in all mediums are a powerful way to help people navigate everyday situations, and our goal has always been to make those tools accessible and engaging for everyone.”As ABSI celebrates both seven years of free resources and Autism Awareness Month, the organization encourages families, educators, and community members to explore the growing collection of materials available online.For more information about autism services, social groups, or careers in the field, please contact: 1-855-581-0100 or email info@autismbehaviorservices.com.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Autism Behavior Services, Inc. is dedicated to providing high-quality social groups, and individualized autism treatment and support. ABSI works collaboratively with families, schools, and communities to promote meaningful progress and improve the quality of life for all neurodiverse individuals.

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