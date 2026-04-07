Dr. Dayan Goodenowe To Provide Alzheimer’s Drug Program Update and Early Access Program for Moose Jaw Residents

Dr. Goodenowe Hosts Breaking Alzheimer’s Book Signing

MOSE JAW , SASKATCHEWAN , CANADA, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dayan Goodenowe, the Moose Jaw born neuroscientist who discovered and patented the role of plasmalogen deficiency in Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia, will be in Moose Jaw SK Canada on April 8, to deliver a community update on the clinical development path of ProdromeNeuroTM – the first ever dietary supplement to be advanced as a disease modifying therapy for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia.

Extensive peer-reviewed research performed by Dr. Goodenowe and other leading international researchers have linked low blood and brain plasmalogen levels to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia and that plasmalogen deficiencies may be causative and occur years before dementia symptoms are observed. Pre-clinical research studies have shown that plasmalogen precursors are neuroprotective and neurorestorative. Preliminary human clinical trial studies performed by Dr. Goodenowe in collaboration with leaders in neurology and geriatric psychiatry have shown that ProdromeNeuroTM can improve cognition and mobility in persons with cognitive impairment.

Collectively, these findings support the advancement of ProdromeNeuroTM into a joint Health Canada and FDA-regulated pathway for the evaluation of ProdromeNeuroTM for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia. ProdromeNeuroTM is a concentrated high-purity plasmalogen precursor designed by Dr. Goodenowe to restore critical DHA plasmalogens in the brain and body. Dr. Goodenowe has chosen Moose Jaw as the manufacturing site for ProdromeNeuroTM.

Dr. Goodenowe will present the construction completion schedule of the local manufacturing facility, upcoming local employment opportunities, and clinical development path of ProdromeNeuroTM on April 8 at 1PM at his Restorative Health Centre at 1350 Lakeview Road. He will also hold an open discussion on the Moose Jaw community impact of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia and a book signing for the Amazon Best Selling Book in Neuroscience, Breaking Alzheimer’s – A 15 Year Crusade to Expose the Cause and Deliver the Cure. The event is open to the public, however, on-site registration is required.

“The goal of the Health Canada / FDA regulated ProdromeNeuroTM clinical trial program is to create a drug product that can be covered by traditional health insurance programs and distributed through traditional healthcare channels. I have chosen Moose Jaw to be the manufacturing hub of this program.

Alzheimer’s Disease is a health crisis in every community and every community is responsible for taking care of their own parents and grandparents. In Moose Jaw, over 400 individuals are estimated to have dementia and more than 100 new cases of dementia are estimated to occur each year. The unfortunate reality is that most of these family members will die before ProdromeNeuroTM is formally approved as a drug.

However, there are immediate ways in which we can help our family members with dementia while this formal process in underway. Together we can make a difference. Call or stop in to find out how.”, said Dr. Goodenowe.



About Dr. Goodenowe Dietary Therapeutics LLC

Dr. Goodenowe Dietary Therapeutics LLC is a U.S.-based company designed to advance select investigational compounds through a joint Health Canada and FDA-governed drug development pathway. The company’s initial focus is Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, beginning with ProdromeNeuro™ as its first investigational program candidate.

Learn more: drgoodenowedietarytherapeutics.com

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