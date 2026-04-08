Akita Wins Prestigious ‘MSP Service Desk Of The Year’ Award

Akita wins prestigious MSP Service Desk of the Year (SME) award, recognising excellence in IT support and outstanding customer service delivery

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akita, a leading provider of IT support and managed services, has been awarded MSP Service Desk of the Year (SME) by the Service Desk Institute (SDI), recognising its excellence in delivering high-quality IT support and customer service.

The award highlights Akita’s continued investment in service delivery, technical capability, and customer experience. It reflects the organisation’s commitment to providing responsive, reliable, and strategically aligned IT support to businesses across the UK.

Akita’s service desk plays a key role in its managed IT services offering, acting as the primary touchpoint for clients and ensuring rapid resolution of IT issues.

The judging panel acknowledged the team’s strong performance metrics, customer satisfaction levels, and proactive approach to service improvement.

Customer Focused

A key differentiator for Akita has been its focus on combining technical expertise with a client-centric mindset. The service desk operates with clearly defined SLAs, robust escalation processes, and continuous monitoring, ensuring minimal disruption to client operations.

The company has also invested in staff development, tooling, and automation to enhance efficiency and maintain consistently high service standards. This has enabled Akita to scale its support capabilities while maintaining a personalised service experience.

Recognition

This recognition reinforces Akita’s position as a trusted IT partner for organisations seeking dependable and forward-thinking managed services. It also reflects the company’s broader strategy of aligning IT support with business outcomes, helping clients improve productivity, resilience, and security.

Speaking on the award, Christophe Boudet, Chairman at Akita, commented:

“To win MSP Service Desk Of The Year - in Akita’s 30th year – is such an honour. It’s a culmination of everything I’ve worked for with this business: bringing the right team together, to deliver the very best service for our customers.

To have that recognised by the Service Desk Institute is an amazing feeling. And I hope the whole team feel the same way. Well done to everyone at Akita for helping make this happen.”

As organisations continue to prioritise digital transformation and operational resilience, the role of high-performing service desks has never been more critical. Akita remains focused on evolving its service delivery model to meet the changing needs of modern businesses.

About Akita

Akita is an award-winning strategic IT support and managed services provider, delivering tailored technology solutions to organisations across multiple sectors.

Working across the UK, Akita’s IT services span IT support, cyber security, cloud solutions, and digital transformation solutions.

Discover more about our IT support services: https://www.akita.co.uk/services/it-support/

For more information about Akita please get in touch –

Email: info@akita.co.uk

Phone: 0330 058 8000

Visit: akita.co.uk

About Akita - IT Support, Managed Services & Business Applications

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