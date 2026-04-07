EC-Council and The National Applied AI Consortium Partner to Expand AI Industry Certifications

The collaboration strengthens faculty development, applied resources, and student pathways around new AI industry certifications within community colleges

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EC-Council , a global credentialing body in cybersecurity and AI education and industry certifications, today announced a new partnership with the National Applied AI Consortium ( NAAIC ), a national initiative connecting academic institutions, industry leaders, and educators to build a robust U.S. AI talent pipeline. This announcement coincides with the global launch of four new AI industry certifications from EC-Council.Led by Miami Dade College, Maricopa Community Colleges, and Houston City College, NAAIC is focused on democratizing AI education nationwide by equipping educators with training, resources, and partnerships that help institutions build and scale applied AI programs. NAAIC is powered by national faculty enablement initiatives focused on strengthening the role of community colleges in AI workforce development. Its initiatives include national events and training opportunities designed to help Community College faculty build and scale AI programs and technologies.Under this new partnership, EC‑Council and NAAIC will expand access to faculty development opportunities and turnkey AI industry certification courses designed to strengthen degree programs and connect students directly to emerging AI career pathways.“Artificial intelligence is moving faster than the workforce prepared to design, secure, and govern it. The real challenge is not access to technology, but readiness to use it responsibly and effectively at scale. Community colleges play a critical role in bridging that gap because they are closest to where talent begins and where opportunity can be accelerated. Our collaboration with the National Applied AI Consortium is about creating clear, applied pathways that connect education directly to capability. It is about enabling educators with the right tools and giving students the confidence to step into roles shaped by AI, even as those roles continue to evolve”, said Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council.“NAAIC exists to help educators teach AI in ways that funnel students directly into the jobs they will hold in the coming years,” said Antonio Delgado, Founder of NAAIC and Vice President, Innovation and Technology Partnerships at Miami Dade College. “In this regard, this collaboration with EC-Council is uniquely positioned to help our colleges gain access to industry-aligned AI and cybersecurity – helping students gain credentials and skills for roles that may not have even existed when they first entered school. This momentum is a key indicator of how community colleges can, and are, driving national-scale workforce readiness in the AI era.”Industry CertificationsThrough this partnership, EC‑Council and NAAIC will deliver budget-friendly resources for community colleges and faculty such as:• Artificial Intelligence Essentials (AIE)• Certified AI Program Manager (CAIPM)• Certified Offensive AI Security Professional (COASP)• Certified Responsible AI Governance and Ethics (CRAGE)In addition, EC‑Council’s Free Academia partnership model provides access to teaching and learning resources for faculty, including components such as eCourseware, lesson plans, LMS course shells, labs, presentation slides, exam prep, and more.Upcoming Community OpportunitiesTo introduce the partnership and upcoming engagement opportunities, NAAIC will host an information session on Thursday, April 23, 12:00–1:00 PM ET. Additional faculty training opportunities will be announced during the session.About EC‑CouncilEC-Council is the creator of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program and a global leader in cybersecurity and AI education, training, and certification. Founded in 2001, the organization has certified over 400,000 professionals across 174 countries and is trusted by government agencies, defense organizations, and Fortune 100 companies worldwide. An ISO/IEC 17024 accredited body, EC-Council’s certifications are recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense under DoD Directive 8140 and are used by the Army, Navy, Air Force, and leading enterprises globally. EC-Council operates across four divisions: Education, University, Services, and Technology.For more information, visit www.eccouncil.org Media Contact:EC-Council Presspress@eccouncil.org1.844.HACK.CEHAbout the National Applied AI Consortium (NAAIC)The National Applied AI Consortium (NAAIC) connects academic institutions, industry leaders, and educators nationwide to build a robust AI talent pipeline. Led by Miami Dade College in partnership with Houston City College and Maricopa Community Colleges, and established through a $2.8 million grant from the National Science Foundation with support from Google.org, NAAIC equips educators with the tools, curriculum, and industry partnerships needed to deliver applied AI education at scale. To date, NAAIC has trained more than 2,500 faculty and staff, engaged over 4,300 participants nationwide, and is reaching an estimated 50,000 students across 523 institutions in 48 states and two U.S. territories.For more information, visit: https://www.naaic.ai/ Media Contact:Julia WakefieldRoar Media305-962-0736jwakefield@roarmedia.com

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