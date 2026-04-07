Perxona Returns to Startup JAPAN EXPO 2026 With Enterprise AI Avatar Showcase

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XRSPACE's AI avatar platform will demonstrate next-generation customer engagement for businesses and is now accepting meeting requests for the event

Perxona acts as a 24/7 digital employee who speaks multiple languages in real time and drives real business results, with Behavior AI built for the cultural nuance Japanese enterprises expect.” — Kurt Liu, CEO, XRSPACE

TAIPEI, TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XRSPACE CO., LTD, the company behind the enterprise AI avatar platform Perxona, today announced its return to Startup JAPAN EXPO 2026, taking place April 15–16 at Makuhari Messe in Japan. Perxona will exhibit at Booth 2-16 in Hall 7, featuring live demonstrations and enterprise use cases for AI avatars in customer engagement, brand communication, and digital service delivery.XRSPACE is now accepting advance reservations for business meetings during the exhibition. Companies and partners interested in meeting with the team can contact marketing.japan@xrspace.io with the subject line: "Startup JAPAN Meeting Request."Moving Beyond Chat: A More Human Layer of Digital CommunicationPerxona combines conversational AI with expressive 3D avatars to help businesses create digital interactions that feel more natural, intuitive, and on-brand. Unlike conventional chatbot interfaces, Perxona delivers a human-centered communication layer between brands and their audiences — designed for applications including website reception, product guidance, customer support, sales enablement, and multilingual engagement.At Startup JAPAN EXPO 2026, the Perxona team will demonstrate how enterprises can use AI avatars to strengthen customer touchpoints, improve service clarity, and build more distinctive branded experiences. For Japanese businesses navigating rising labor costs and workforce shortages, Perxona offers a scalable path forward — an always-available, multilingual AI presence that can welcome customers, guide conversations, and deliver consistent brand experiences around the clock without adding headcount.Featured Use Cases at Booth 2-16>> AI avatar reception and guided navigation for corporate websites>> Multilingual communication for global audiences>> Avatar identity tailored to a brand's voice and visual language>> Streamlined product explanation, service guidance, and inquiry handling>> New models for customer engagement and business developmentDream Pitch Grand PrixIn addition to the booth exhibition, XRSPACE CEO Kurt Liu will participate in the Dream Pitch Grand Prix on April 16.Event InformationEvent: Startup JAPAN EXPO 2026Dates: April 15–16, 2026Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PMVenue: Makuhari Messe, International Exhibition Halls 7 & 8Booth: 2-16 (Hall 7)Meeting Reservations: marketing.japan@xrspace.ioAbout PerxonaPerxona is an enterprise AI avatar platform developed by XRSPACE. By combining conversational AI with the expressive power of 3D avatars, Perxona helps businesses transform digital touchpoints into communication experiences that are more natural, approachable, and aligned with their brand identity. The platform supports applications across customer service, reception, product communication, sales support, and branded interaction.Learn more: https://www.perxona.ai/jp/register About XRSPACEXRSPACE is a technology company creating next-generation digital experiences through human-centric AI and 3D avatar innovation. By combining AI and avatar technologies, XRSPACE builds platforms and services that enable more meaningful connections between people and businesses.Website: www.xrspace.io Media ContactEmail: marketing@xrspace.io

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