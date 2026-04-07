Bridge and M3 Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline Hotel Financing and Financial Intelligence

Bridge and M3 partner to help hotel owners access financing faster through integrated lending and financial management tools.

Our partnership represents the kind of innovation our customers are asking for — technology that connects their day-to-day financial operations with capital decisions that drive their business forward” — JoAnn Kintzel

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridge, a digital lending platform connecting hotel owners with capital providers, and M3, a leading provider of hotel accounting and financial management software, today announced a strategic technology and go-to-market partnership designed to give hotel owners faster access to financing and smarter tools to manage their properties.

Under the partnership, M3's hospitality clients will gain direct access to Bridge’s network of acquisition and refinancing capital, while a new API integration will allow hotel owners to seamlessly import their M3 financial data into Bridge's platform to generate projection models used in the lending process. The companies also plan to co-develop AI-powered tools purpose-built for hotel owners.

Connecting Capital to the Back Office

For hotel owners seeking acquisition or refinancing capital, the lending process has traditionally required manual gathering of financial statements, trailing-twelve-month operating data, and property-level detail — much of which already lives inside their accounting system. This partnership eliminates that friction.

"Hotel owners shouldn't have to spend weeks assembling spreadsheets to apply for a loan," said Rohit Mathur, CEO, Bridge. "By integrating directly with M3's accounting platform, we can pull verified financial data into Bridge and generate lender-ready projection models in a fraction of the time. That means faster term sheets and a better borrower experience."

Through Bridge's platform, M3's customer base of small and midsize hotel operators will now be able to explore financing options across a broad lender network — spanning conventional debt, SBA loans, CMBS, and private capital — without leaving the ecosystem they already use to run their properties.

AI-Powered Innovation for Hotel Owners

Beyond the core integration, Bridge and M3 intend to jointly develop new AI-driven technology to support hotel owners with financial planning, underwriting preparation, and portfolio monitoring.

"Our partnership with Bridge represents exactly the kind of innovation our customers are asking for — technology that connects their day-to-day financial operations with the broader capital decisions that drive their business forward," said JoAnn Kintzel, CEO, M3. "Together, we're building a more connected financial ecosystem for the hospitality industry."

About Bridge

Bridge is an AI-driven lending platform transforming how hospitality developers access capital. As a leader in Hospitality CRE and Supplier Financing, Bridge delivers fast, transparent, and tailored funding solutions by combining cutting-edge technology with industry expertise. By streamlining the financing process, Bridge enables owners, developers and suppliers to focus on growth and innovation. Bridge has established partnerships with leading corporations, including Hilton, Choice Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, AAHOA, Walmart, Best Buy, and Chipotle, to support franchisees and suppliers nationwide. Backed by TTV Capital, Citi Ventures, FinCap, Thayer Partners, Uncorrelated Ventures and Gilgamesh Ventures, Bridge is committed to driving value and unlocking new opportunities for its clients. Learn more at bridgemarketplace.com/hotels and follow them at https://www.linkedin.com/company/bridgemarketplace/

About M3

M3 is a leading provider of cloud-based accounting, financial reporting, and business intelligence solutions for the hospitality industry. M3's platform, including Accounting Core™ and CoreSelect™, are used by over 9,000 hotel properties across North America, helping owners and management companies streamline their financial operations. Learn more at www.M3as.com.

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