Bloomberg News Ranks Jason Schenker #1 Currency Forecaster in the World for a Fourth Consecutive Quarter

For the Fourth Consecutive Quarter, Bloomberg News Ranked Jason Schenker the #1 Major Currency Forecaster in the World Through the End of Q1 2026

Our guiding principle is helping clients navigate uncertainty. Bloomberg’s latest accuracy rankings underscore the value and real-world impact of what we deliver.” — Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prestige Economics announced today that Bloomberg News has once again ranked economist, futurist, and bestselling author Jason Schenker among the world’s most accurate forecasters, recognizing his exceptional accuracy in foreign exchange and economic forecasting through the end of Q1 2026.Bloomberg FX Forecast Accuracy RankingsBloomberg News issued multiple top global rankings for Jason Schenker’s FX forecasts for Prestige Economics through the end of Q1 2026, based on forecasts produced over the prior four quarters:#1 Major Currency Forecaster in the World#2 EMEA Currency Forecaster in the World#1 Mexican Peso Forecaster in the World#1 Brazilian Real Forecaster in the World#1 Hungarian Forint Forecaster in the World#1 EUR/HUF Forecaster in the World#2 Swiss Franc Forecaster in the World#2 EUR/CHF Forecaster in the World#2 Polish Złoty Forecaster in the World#2 Czech Koruna Forecaster in the World#5 Euro Forecaster in the World#5 Chinese Yuan Forecaster in the WorldThis marked the fourth consecutive quarter in which Jason Schenker was ranked the #1 Major Currency Forecaster in the World by Bloomberg News.Bloomberg Economic Indicator Forecast Accuracy RankingsBloomberg News also recognized Jason Schenker’s accuracy in forecasting key U.S. economic indicators through the end of Q1 2026:#4 U.S. ISM Manufacturing Index Forecaster#6 U.S. Unemployment Rate Forecaster#7 U.S. Personal Income ForecasterThese Bloomberg economic indicator rankings are based on forecasts made throughout the 12 months ending with the close of Q1 2026.A Proven, Long-Term Record of AccuracyJason Schenker has been a professional economist for over 20 years and has consistently been top-ranked by Bloomberg News for forecast accuracy across foreign exchange, commodities, and economic indicators. Since 2011, Prestige Economics forecasts produced by Jason Schenker have been ranked by Bloomberg in 51 different categories, including being ranked the #1 forecaster in the world in 36 categories.“These Bloomberg rankings reflect the commitment that Prestige Economics and I have for helping clients navigate uncertainty with precision and actionable insights,” said Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics. “Being recognized for a fourth consecutive quarter as the world’s top currency forecaster reinforces the importance of delivering forecasts that leaders can rely on when making high-stakes decisions.”These accolades reinforce Jason Schenker’s reputation as a leading economic forecaster, global speaker, geopolitical advisor, and bestselling author, with a proven ability to anticipate macroeconomic shifts and help clients manage risk and opportunity.About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is the President of Prestige Economics and Chairman of The Futurist Institute. Mr. Schenker has given over 1,350 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. He serves as Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Advisor to the U.S. State Department, and Faculty at the Joint Special Operations University at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).A LinkedIn Top Voice, Mr. Schenker has written 38 books, including 17 Amazon #1 bestsellers — Cold War Two , The Future After AI, Jobs for Robots, Futureproof Supply Chain, The Future of Finance is Now, Quantum: Computing Nouveau, and The Future of Energy. His LinkedIn Learning courses on AI, economics, and finance have been taken by over 1.5 million learners worldwide.- For more information about Jason Schenker, visit www.JasonSchenker.com - For more information about The Futurist Institute, visit www.FuturistInstitute.org About Prestige EconomicsFounded in 2009, Prestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. Under the leadership of Jason Schenker, the firm has a proven track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. With a reputation for rigorous analysis and high-quality forecasts, Prestige Economics helps clients navigate complex economic trends to make informed decisions. Prestige Economics has also created ground-breaking geopolitical research on Cold War Two- For more information, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com

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