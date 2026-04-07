Electric Pruning Shears Market to Reach USD 99.78 Million by 2032, Expanding at 3.77% CAGR | Maximize Market Research

Electric Pruning Shears Market

Global Electric Pruning Shears Market will have a value of USD 77.01 Mn in 2025; it is expected to grow to USD 99.78 Mn with 3.77% CAGR in 2032.

Vineyard mechanization and smart battery ecosystems are rewriting the competitive playbook for cordless pruning tools this decade.” — Maximize Market Research

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Electric Pruning Shears Market size was valued at USD 77.01 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 99.78 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.77% during the 2026–2032 forecast period.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/90980/ The battery-powered horticultural tools sector is undergoing a decisive shift - from basic motorized secateurs toward IoT-connected precision instruments for professional viticulture, orchard management, and commercial landscaping. As wine estates, organic farms, and green infrastructure programs accelerate mechanization, electric pruning shears are displacing manual tools across every tier.Electric Pruning Shears Market DynamicsDriver: Precision Agriculture, Green Campus Mandates, and DIY Gardening BoomThe increased use of electric pruning shears is being driven by the growing popularity of gardening around the world, which is being accelerated by the introduction of green campus requirements in hospitals and commercial buildings. The increasing disposable income, the growing DIY culture, and further penetration of e-commerce of cordless tools are all contributing to the adoption in residential and professional agricultural markets.Restraint: High Acquisition Costs and Limited Awareness in Emerging EconomiesThe market is limited by high initial costs compared to manual shears and the lack of awareness of the economies with lower technology in the market. The electricity addiction in remote field location and the absence of after sales infrastructure in developing markets inhibit the adoption by the smallholder farmers and subsistence-level horticulture operators.Opportunity: Intelligent IoT Pruning Systems and Unutilized Asia-Pacific Horticulture.Connection of NFC, real-time usage analytics, and blade-stop safety - demonstrated by the C3X of Pellenc - are opening high-end markets. India horticulture industry (25+ million hectares) and agricultural modernization programs in Japan, South Korea and Latin America are high potential, yet largely unexplored regions of cordless pruning tools development.Regional Analysis - Global Electric Pruning Shears IndustryEurope controls about 48 percent of the total Electric Pruning Shears Market revenue, with vineyard-based economies (France, Italy, and Spain) as its foundation, where mechanized pruning is a structural requirement. In 2023, France and Italy alone recorded more than 30 percent of European unit sales. PELLENC Group, INFACO s.a.s., and ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, and EU green infrastructure guidelines, support the strong leadership of Europe.The Electric Pruning Shears Market in Asia-Pacific is the most rapidly expanding and China is the largest consumer market as well as the main OEM manufacturing centre. The fastest-growing sub-market in the region is the commercial horticulture industry in India, which is more than 25 million hectares. Japan and South Korea are implementing government labour-substitution initiatives that are leading to systematic automatic adoption of cordless pruning tools by professional and Agri-cooperative purchasers, which are creating structural demand momentum through 2032.Electric Pruning Shears Market SegmentationBy Type:The market is segmented into wireless/battery-operated and wired electric pruning shears, along with automatic and manual operations. Wireless variants dominate due to portability and ease of use, while automatic shears lead demand, driven by higher efficiency, precision cutting, and reduced physical effort compared to manual tools.By Application:By application, the residential segment holds the largest market share, supported by rising interest in home gardening and DIY activities. The agriculture segment shows steady demand for large-scale pruning, while the commercial segment experiences moderate growth with increasing adoption in institutions and green infrastructure projects.By TypeWireless / Battery Operated Electric Pruning ShearsWired Electric Pruning ShearsBy OperationAutomatic Electric Pruning ShearsManual Electric Pruning ShearsBy ApplicationResidentialCommercialAgricultureGet Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/90980/ Electric Pruning Shears Market, Key Players1. Davide e Luigi Volpi S.p.a.2. ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG3. INFACO s.a.s.4. Active s.r.l.5. ZANON S.r.l.6. Ryobi Limited7. FELCO SA8. Pellenc South Africa (PTY) LTD9. CASTELLARI s.r.l.10. AGRO DE AREND11. Makita UK12. Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH & Co.13. SNA Europe SAS14. Zenport Industries15. KUKER DI F.LLI FAZZINICompetitive LandscapeElectric Pruning Shears Market is of moderate consolidation with the dominance of ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, PELLENC Group, INFACO s.a.s., Makita Corporation, Husqvarna AB, Felco SA, and Fiskars Corporation by using battery ecosystems and IoT integration. Competition is heating up in the areas of NFC-powered smart platforms and brushless motor efficiency as operators seek connected and data-driven tool fleets.Analyst PerspectiveThe Electric Pruning Shears Market is shifting its focus towards motorized hardware to horticultural ecosystems that are linked. The focus of competitive differentiation is based on the ownership of IoT platforms, compatibility of multi-tools battery, and ergonomic intelligence, rather than the blade mechanics. The adoption of smart fleet management and precision agriculture software by brands will win an excessive share of premium in the European vineyard segment and Asia-Pacific orchard segment by 2032.Electric Pruning Shears Market: Key Recent Developments (2021–2025)On 12 June 2025, Pellenc commercialized the C3X series - the first professional shears with integrated NFC for IoT-based fleet tracking via the Pellenc Connect Lite app. The Activ'Security system provides almost immediate blade stops when in contact with the skin and is a new standard of vineyard tool safety and predictive maintenance.On 20 October 2025, Husqvarna unveiled its 2026 professional range at the Equip Exposition 40 V brushless motors, superior battery displays, and SavE mode to extend operating time. The commercial arborists and large-scale landscaping operators will be strengthened to be a Husqvarna company worldwide with real time health monitoring.In Early 2024, Felco SA launched the SmartCut series of shears that are IoT-enabled and have a mobile application used to track the usage and to give a predictive warning of the blade replacement. The series was embraced by more than 12,000 users of European vineyards within months, which is a clear sign of the transition to a new level of smart tool management in professional viticulture.In Q3 2023, STIHL released the EPS-A series for professional landscapers, featuring waterproof casing and dual-mode operation. STIHL also added 25 percent to the annual assembly capacity, which strengthens its distribution leadership in the cordless pruning tools of North America and Europe.Get access to the full description of the report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/electric-pruning-shears-market/90980/ FAQsWhat is the market size of the Electric Pruning Shears Market?Ans: The Electric Pruning Shears Market is estimated to be USD 77.01 Million in 2025, which is expected to increase to USD 99.78 Million in 2032 with a CAGR of 3.77 due to the increased automation in horticulture and the use of cordless tools worldwide.Which region dominates the global Electric Pruning Shears Market?Ans: Europe has the largest share of the world revenue of approximately 48 percent, with France, Italy, and Spain as the viticulture industries and large manufacturers such as STIHL, PELLENC Group, and INFACO s.a.s. supported by the high professional tool expenditure.What is the fastest-growing product segment?Ans: Wireless/battery-powered shears will lead with an estimated 62-percent market share in 2026 with the benefits of cordless mobility, lithium-ion batteries providing 6-10 hours of run time and multi-brand battery platforms of STIHL, Husqvarna, and EGO Power+.What drives Electric Pruning Shears Market growth?Ans: The main forces are the increasing popularity of gardening worldwide, the introduction of precision farming in vineyards and orchards, the development of DIY culture, the growth of disposable income, and the rapid expansion of e-commerce in the use of advanced cordless pruning tools around the world.Related ReportsHaying Machinery Market - Global Industry Analysis and ForecastHaying Machinery Market by Type (Mowers, Tedders & Rakes, Balers, Forage Harvesters), Application (Large, Small & Medium Farms), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) and Region – Global Forecast to 2032.Laser Engraving Machine Market– Global Industry AnalysisLaser Engraving Machine Market by Product Type (CO₂, Fiber, Diode, YAG), End-User (Advertising, Packaging, Leather & Apparel, Arts & Crafts), Industry and Region – Global Forecast to 2032.Industrial Valve Market: Smart Automation as the BackboneIndustrial Valves Market by Type (Ball, Gate, Globe, Check, Butterfly), Application (Oil & Gas, Power, Water & Wastewater, Chemicals), Material and Region – Global Forecast to 2032Top Reports:About Maximize Market ResearchMaximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defence, healthcare and others.Domain Focus - Engineering EquipmentThe Engineering Equipment sector covers machinery and tools used across construction, manufacturing, and agriculture, including heavy equipment and precision tools like electric pruning shears, while analysing market size, growth trends, technological advancements, and competition, with a growing focus on efficient, battery-operated, and automated solutions that enhance productivity.

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