Verasight Introduces Doc2Survey, a Free AI Survey Programming Tool to Cut Survey Creation Time from Hours to Minutes

Verasight

New tool automatically converts formatted documents into fully programmed Qualtrics surveys, dramatically accelerating time to survey launch.

By automating survey programming, we’re helping academic researchers, market research teams, and pollsters move faster from questions to answers.” — Ben Leff, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Verasight

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verasight, a nonpartisan survey research firm that collects verified, representative survey responses, today announced the launch of Doc2Survey, a free AI survey programming tool designed to eliminate one of the most time-consuming steps in survey research: survey programming.

Doc2Survey allows users to automatically generate a fully programmed Qualtrics survey from a word document, removing the need for manual survey programming.

Survey programming has long required researchers to manually transfer survey questions from Microsoft Word and Google Docs to Qualtrics, a process that takes significant time and can introduce errors. Doc2Survey replaces that step entirely, enabling users to move from draft to deployable survey in minutes.

“Doc2Survey is about removing friction from how research gets done,” said Ben Leff, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Verasight. “By automating survey programming, we’re helping academic researchers, market research teams, and pollsters move faster from questions to answers.”

The product is designed for professional users who rely on survey research as a core part of their work, including academic researchers, enterprise market research teams, polling organizations, and media companies. By streamlining survey programming, Doc2Survey enables faster turnaround on studies tied to critical research, business decisions, and breaking news.

Doc2Survey expands how Verasight supports researchers by giving users a free, powerful tool for survey creation while maintaining the company’s focus on high-quality, verified data.

For more information on Doc2Survey, please visit https://www.verasight.io/doc2survey.

About Verasight

Verasight is a nonpartisan survey research company founded to restore trust in survey data. Built by researchers and methodologists, Verasight combines multi-mode recruitment, 100% in-house data collection, and continuous verification to ensure every response comes from a real person. Its infrastructure powers academic research, government studies, and national media coverage, including polling data for ABC News, The Associated Press, CBS News, CNN, FOX News Media, and NBC News.



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