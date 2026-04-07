Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-González Hosts Free Citizenship Clinic in Wheaton on April 11

MARYLAND, June 4 - For Immediate Release: Monday, April 6, 2026

From the Office of Council President Natali Fani-González

Legal advice will be available to eligible residents interested in applying for naturalization. Registration is required.

Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-González will host a free Citizenship Clinic in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, the County's Office of Community Partnerships, and the Gilchrist Immigrant Resource Center at the Wheaton Community Recreation Center on Saturday, April 11.

“The process of becoming a U.S. citizen is long, complex, and costly, yet absolutely worth it,” Council President Fani-González said. “There are many critical benefits of becoming a citizen, including protection from changes in immigration laws and having the right to vote. That’s why I’m doing everything I can to encourage those in our community who are eligible to become U.S. citizens to do so right away.”

“Becoming a citizen shouldn’t feel out of reach because of cost or confusion,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “Clinics like this matter as they provide people with clear and reliable information. Montgomery County is a place where people from all over the world come to build a life, raise a family, and contribute to our community. When more of our neighbors are able to take that final step to citizenship, it strengthens all of us. I appreciate Council President Fani-González, our Office of Community Partnerships, and our partners for making sure residents have access to the support they need to get there.”

“Supporting access to citizenship benefits families, communities, and the state,” said Sonia Lin, legal director, Maryland Governor's Office of Immigrant Affairs. “This clinic exemplifies the partnerships that drive our statewide initiative Citizenship Maryland. We thank the pro bono volunteers from across the legal community who are contributing their time and talents, and we thank Council President Fani-González, the Montgomery County Office of Community Partnerships, the Gilchrist Immigrant Resource Center, and the Asian Pacific American Legal Resource Center for their leadership.”

“The Asian Pacific American Legal Resource Center is honored to partner with the Maryland Governor's Office on Immigrant Affairs and the Office of Montgomery County Council President Fani-González on their inaugural Citizenship Screening Clinic,” said Naznin Saifi, Esq., who serves as executive director for the Asian Pacific American Legal Resource Center. “The ability to apply for and become a U.S. citizen is a privilege that those coming to the U.S. strive to attain. The Asian Pacific American Legal Resource Center works diligently with this community to ensure that they understand their rights and are able to successfully become U.S. citizens.”

The Citizenship Clinic is a free event for people who are lawful permanent residents and may be eligible to apply for U.S. citizenship. Eligible residents will get free legal advice on whether they can apply for naturalization. The clinic will be held on Saturday, April 11 from 2-6 p.m. at the Wheaton Community Recreation Center (11701 Georgia Ave., Wheaton, Md., 20902).

Council President Fani-González was joined by representatives from the Governor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, the County's Office of Community Partnerships and the Asian Pacific American Legal Resource Center at a press conference on Monday to promote the upcoming event. Advance registration is required. While the event is currently at capacity, registrants will be placed on a waitlist and will have the opportunity to attend future citizenship clinics.

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