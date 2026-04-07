Montgomery County Council Meets on April 7 to Hold Public Hearings on the FY27 Operating Budget and Continue to Review the FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program

MARYLAND, June 4 - For Immediate Release: Monday, April 6, 2026

Also on April 7: Votes expected on bills which would prohibit the sale of invasive bamboo and clarify the agricultural purposes exemption to building permitting requirements

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, April 7 at 9 a.m. and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by the Council’s Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee, will recognize Fair Housing Month. The second, presented by the Council’s Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee, will recognize National Public Health Week. At 12 p.m., the Council will hold a meeting with the Montgomery County Retired Employees’ Association, Inc. (MCREA).

At 1 p.m., there will be two additional proclamation presentations. The first afternoon proclamation, presented by Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles, will recognize Minority Health Month. The second afternoon proclamation, presented by Council President Natali Fani-González with County Executive Marc Elrich, will recognize Arab American Heritage Month.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Legislative Session

Bill 26-25, Vegetation - Invasive Plants

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 26-25, Vegetation - Invasive Plants, which would exempt native plants and grasses from weed removal requirements and prohibit the sale of invasive bamboo. The bill is part of the Native Plant Protection Act, which includes Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-10, Landscaping Requirements – Native Plants. Both measures would define native species as those from the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The lead sponsor of Bill 26-25 is Councilmember and Transportation and Environment (TE) Chair Evan Glass. Councilmembers Kate Stewart and Dawn Luedtke are cosponsors. The TE Committee recommends enactment with amendments. Additional details are available in the Council staff report.

Bill 1-26, Human Rights and Civil Liberties - County Minimum Wage - Actual Impact Analysis - Amendments

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 1-26, Human Rights and Civil Liberties - County Minimum Wage - Actual Impact Analysis – Amendments, which would remove the requirement that the Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO) provide an annual report regarding the implementation of the County minimum wage and the local economy.

Bill 1-26 is needed because the U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis discontinued collecting County-level data for four indicators presented in previous versions of OLO’s previous annual reports. In addition, due to the length and timing of the 2025 federal government shutdown, a majority of economic data used for the report was not available on a timeline that could meet the legislative requirements.

In 2017, the Council enacted Bill 28-17, which increased the County Minimum Wage from $11.50 to $15. The legislation also required OLO to provide an annual report containing data related to the implementation of the County minimum wage and the local economy by Jan. 31 of each year. In response, OLO developed a list of 17 economic indicators it used to monitor post-minimum wage implementation and issued six updates to the indicators. Bill 1-26 would remove the requirement that OLO provide this report to the Council by Jan. 31 of each year.

Council President Fani-González is the lead sponsor. Councilmember Stewart, Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe and Councilmembers Luedtke, Sidney Katz and Sayles are cosponsors of Bill 1-26.

The joint Economic Development (ECON) and HHS Committee recommends enactment.

Bill 7-26, Buildings - Scope and Applicability - Exemptions - Buildings or Structures Used Exclusively for Agricultural Purposes – Amendments

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 7-26, Buildings - Scope and Applicability - Exemptions - Buildings or Structures Used Exclusively for Agricultural Purposes – Amendments, which would clarify the agricultural purposes exemption to building permitting requirements. Bill 7-26 is needed because the term “agricultural purposes” is not defined in the County Code, and the Department of Permitting Services has interpreted a permitting exemption for agricultural purposes narrowly. As presently administered, the exemption does not apply to structures where agricultural business operations are performed or where agricultural products are processed.

Bill 7-26 would confirm an “agricultural purpose” includes the business, administration, or management of agriculture and the processing of an agricultural product to prepare the product for market. The bill would further clarify that the exemption does not extend to buildings or structures in which members of the public consume food or beverages, and a permit would be required for any building or structure where those activities occur. The purpose of the bill is to reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens for agricultural operators.

The lead sponsors are Council President Fani-González, Vice President Balcombe and Councilmember Luedtke. Councilmembers Sayles, Katz and Shebra Evans are cosponsors of Bill 7-26. The ECON Committee recommends enactment with an amendment, which would clarify the relationship between Chapter 8 of the County Code and state law.

Expedited Bill 10-26, Arts and Humanities Council – Amendments

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 10-26, Arts and Humanities Council – Amendments, which would establish requirements for the board of directors of the Arts and Humanities Council and establish appointment and confirmation requirements for members of the board of the Arts and Humanities Council. In addition, Bill 10-26 would establish certain operational requirements of the Arts and Humanities Council, require the establishment of a racial equity and social justice policy by the Arts and Humanities Council, and establish a plan and timeline for implementation. The purpose of Bill 10-26 is to update and clarify the Arts and Humanities Council’s statutory role and responsibilities and strengthen its relationship with the County to reflect current governance standards.

The lead sponsor of Expedited Bill 10-26 is the Council President at the request of the County Executive. Councilmember Sayles is a cosponsor of Expedited Bill 10-26. The joint Education and Culture (EC) and Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee recommends enactment with amendments, which would require a racial equity social justice policy to be adopted by the board, require reporting to both the County Executive and the Council, reinforce protections against conflicts of interest, as well as make several technical amendments.

FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP)

Agricultural Land Preservation

Review: The Council will review the more than $2.95 million FY27-32 CIP for Agricultural Land Preservation Easements. This CIP provides funding for one ongoing project that primarily supports acquisition of land for preservation through an easement. The objective of the project is to protect and preserve agricultural land from development and retain a significant farming sector throughout Montgomery County. As of June 30, 2025, the County has permanently preserved 72,008 acres for agricultural use. Montgomery County leads the state of Maryland in the number of acres preserved and has the highest percentage of farmland under agricultural land preservation easements of any county in the nation.

Culture and Recreation - Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center

Review: The Council will review the more than $45.2 million recommended FY27-32 CIP for the Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center. The County Executive’s recommended total expenditure for this project has increased by more $6 million compared to approved FY25-30 CIP, due to more detailed cost estimates from the general contractor following the design of the building. The project provides a new arts and cultural facility to be in the Wheaton Arts and Entertainment District along Georgia Avenue. The proposed project includes the development of a mixed-income, affordable, multifamily development containing up to 320 multifamily units in two buildings, 39 townhomes, 15,000 square feet of office space and the arts and cultural center. The EC Committee unanimously recommends approval.

FY27 Operating Budget Overview

Briefing: The Council will receive a briefing on key elements of the County Executive’s recommended FY27 Operating Budget, which was transmitted to the Council on March 13. The briefing will include an overview of revenue growth and recommended total expenditures. The briefing will also include a discussion of the County Executive’s recommended changes to the County’s property tax, income tax, solid waste disposal policy, transportation special taxing districts, funding level for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), and County reserve use.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, April 7, which is available on the Council website.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

Public Hearings on the County's Fiscal Year 2027 Operating Budget

FY27 Operating Budgets and FY27-32 Public Services Program and Fiscal Policy for Montgomery County Government, Montgomery College, Maryland-National Capital Park, and Planning Commission, WSSCWater and Montgomery County Public Schools

Public hearing: The Council will hold afternoon and evening public hearings on Montgomery County’s FY27 Operating Budget at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Council will hold additional public hearings on April 8 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and April 9 at 1:30 p.m. The County Executive presented his recommended operating budget to the Council on March 13. Over the next two months, the Council and its committees will analyze these recommendations and will adopt the FY27 Operating Budget in late May. The budget will take effect on July 1.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.