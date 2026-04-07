HOUSTON ENERGY LEADERS HELP SKY HIGH FOR KIDS RAISE $3 MILLION FOR PEDIATRIC CANCER INITIATIVES

Industry partners, including FuelTrax, SMP Supply, and Smile Texas, drive the largest fundraising event in the organization’s history

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston’s energy and industrial sectors played a leading role in advancing pediatric cancer research as Sky High for Kids raised a record $3 million during its annual Sporting Clay Tournament and Better in Boots Gala, held March 26–27.The event marked the highest fundraising total in the organization’s history and drew more than 700 attendees, underscoring continued support from Houston’s business and energy communities.That connection is deeply rooted in the organization’s leadership. Founder and CEO Brittany Hebert Franklin began her career in the oil and gas industry, spending nearly a decade working full-time in the pipeline sector while building Sky High for Kids simultaneously, an experience that continues to shape the organization’s strong ties to Houston’s energy community.Companies including FuelTrax, SMP Supply, Smile Texas, Ensign Natural Resources, Spitzer Industries, Vestal Family Foundation, Texas Mattress Makers, Living Designs Furniture, and JD Fields & Company contributed through sponsorships, auction participation, and direct donations, highlighting the energy sector’s ongoing commitment to philanthropic leadership.The two-day event began with a sporting clay tournament at Greater Houston Sports Club, bringing together professionals across the energy, construction, retail, medical, and industrial sectors for a day of networking and philanthropy. Funds raised will support pediatric cancer research and critical care initiatives, including immunotherapy programs at Texas Children’s Hospital.A major highlight of the event was a $350,000 winning bid for a hunting experience with a cancer warrior and special guest Country Music Artist Parker McCollum hosted at Spitzer Industries’ CJ4 Ranch, with Jimmy Palma, CEO of SMP Supply, securing the evening’s top auction item and underscoring the strong philanthropic engagement of Houston’s industrial leaders.Support extended beyond the evening’s top auction moment, with continued contributions from leaders across FuelTrax, Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture, including Anthony and Michelle George of FuelTrax and Youval and Michelle Meicler of TTM and LDF, alongside individual donors and partners committed to advancing treatment and support programs for children battling cancer.“This level of support from Houston’s business and energy communities is critical to advancing life-saving research,” said Brittany Hebert Franklin, Founder and CEO of Sky High for Kids. “These partnerships are helping drive real progress for families facing pediatric cancer.”The event builds on continued momentum for Sky High for Kids, which has helped fund major initiatives at Texas Children’s Hospital, including the establishment of the pediatric immunotherapy center.ABOUT SKY HIGH FOR KIDS:Sky High for Kids is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2007 by Louisiana native Brittany Hebert. With a devoted staff, board, and volunteers, Sky High funds research and family services that help children today while advancing better treatments for tomorrow. The organization has invested more than $43 million with partners including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Texas Children’s Hospital, and Saint Francis Camp Strong. Key initiatives include launching the nation’s first pediatric Immunotherapy Center at Texas Children’s and funding a research floor within St. Jude’s 625,000-square-foot Inspiration4 ARC, speeding breakthroughs that improve childhood cancer survival worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.