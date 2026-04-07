Xentra Transport Migrates Into New Jersey as Tri-State Businesses Demand Faster Last-Mile Delivery & Courier Services

Xentra transport provides courier services in New Jersey

NYC-based courier and logistics provider now offers full-service same-day delivery across all 21 New Jersey counties, bringing specialized courier solutions.

New Jersey businesses have been underserved when it comes to same-day local delivery. A law firm in Newark shouldn't have to wait two days for a document to reach a courthouse in Hackensack” — Xentra Transport - Same Day Delivery

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses throughout New Jersey now have access to a full suite of local courier and logistics services, which were previously concentrated in New York City, as demand for reliable same-day delivery continues to grow across the tri-state area.

Xentra Transport - Same Day Delivery, a same-day courier and logistics company headquartered in the NYC metro area, has expanded its operations across New Jersey, offering same-day pickup and delivery services to businesses in Newark, Jersey City, Hoboken, Paterson, Elizabeth, Fort Lee, Hackensack, Morristown, Edison, Princeton, Trenton, New Brunswick, and surrounding areas.

The expansion addresses a critical gap in New Jersey's local delivery infrastructure, with services tailored to the specific needs of each industry:

Legal & Professional Services: Same-day document delivery for law firms, court filing delivery, contract and closing document transport between offices, and confidential legal messenger services across all NJ courts and government offices.

Medical & Healthcare: Lab specimen delivery for diagnostic laboratories, pharmacy prescription delivery, medical courier services between clinics and hospitals, dental lab delivery for crowns, implants, and prosthetics, and time-sensitive specimen courier services for healthcare providers throughout New Jersey.

Wholesale & Distribution: Freight and pallet delivery for wholesalers, LTL and partial truckload transport for distributors, cargo van and box truck delivery for bulk orders, warehouse-to-retailer same-day replenishment runs, and overflow delivery capacity for distribution centers during peak volume.

Retail & E-Commerce: Same-day local delivery for retail stores and Shopify merchants, last-mile delivery for e-commerce fulfillment, large item and furniture delivery with two-man teams, and white glove delivery for high-value merchandise.

Print, Sign & Creative: Large format sign delivery with careful handling, rush print job delivery for print shops and copy centers, blueprint and architectural model transport, and proof and sample delivery for advertising agencies and design studios.

Events & Trade Shows: Trade show booth pickup and delivery to convention centers including the Javits Center and Meadowlands Expo Center, event setup and teardown transport, decor and rental equipment delivery for event planners, and same-day catering supply runs.

24/7 Availability: Xentra Transport - Same Day Delivery operates a 24/7 courier service for businesses with after-hours, weekend, and emergency delivery needs, with live tracking and real-time delivery updates available on every shipment.

"New Jersey businesses have been underserved when it comes to same-day local delivery. A law firm in Newark shouldn't have to wait two days for a document to reach a courthouse in Hackensack. A dental lab in Edison shouldn't lose a client because a crown delivery took 48 hours instead of two," said Kevin Owusu, Director of Operations at Xentra Transport - Same Day Delivery. "We're putting drivers on the ground across the state so every business has access to the same fast, reliable courier service that NYC businesses have relied on."

The company operates a fleet of cargo vans and box trucks with liftgate capability, equipped with live GPS tracking and real-time delivery updates. All shipments are covered by $1M–$5M cargo insurance, and all drivers are licensed, background-checked, and uniformed. Xentra Transport - Same Day Delivery offers dedicated route services for businesses with daily delivery needs, as well as on-demand dispatch for urgent and rush deliveries through its messenger service network.

New Jersey represents a significant growth opportunity in the last-mile delivery market. The state is home to over 800,000 small businesses, many of which depend on time-sensitive local deliveries to maintain daily operations. With same-day and two-hour delivery windows now standard in New York City, New Jersey businesses are demanding the same level of service from their logistics partners.

Xentra Transport - Same Day Delivery currently serves over 500 businesses across the tri-state area and maintains a 98% on-time delivery rate with over 93 five-star Google reviews. The company offers competitive pricing starting at $3 per mile with a $125 minimum, positioning itself as a faster, more affordable alternative to national carriers for local and regional routes across New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.

For more information about same-day courier and delivery services in New Jersey, visit xentratransport.com or call 877-709-2711.

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