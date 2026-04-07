Plinqit Invited to Demo High Yield Savings for Business at FinovateSpring 2026

Fintech innovator tapped to showcase SMB deposit solution at premier industry event

We’re proud that Plinqit is supporting both community financial institutions and business owners with a high-yield solution that benefits both sides.” — Kathleen Craig, Founder and CEO of Plinqit

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plinqit, an award-winning provider of high-yield and automated savings software solutions that enable financial institutions to grow deposits, attract new customers, and expand their retail footprint, today announced the company has been selected to demo its latest product, High Yield Savings for Business, at FinovateSpring, taking place May 5-7, 2026, in San Diego.Plinqit’s founder and CEO, Kathleen Craig, will demo Business High Yield Savings on Tuesday, May 5, at the conference. Business High Yield Savings by Plinqit levels the playing field for banks looking for deposit growth and small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking to do more with their cash.SMBs represent 99% of all U.S. businesses, and more than 80% of small business owners would consider using a digital only bank , according to a Deloitte study. Yet a 2025 U.S. Bank survey of SMB owners reports that 84% say obtaining enough funding to support their business is one of their top economic stressors. Given that 80% of financial institutions have SMB services expansion as part of their strategy this year according to a 2025 Strategy Benchmark Study from Jack Henry, more banks and credit unions should prioritize SMB-focused solutions such as Business High Yield Savings.“The top megabanks have the lion’s share of checking accounts held by business owners. Consider high-yield savings tailored to SMBs instead,” said Craig. “SMBs are looking for safe places to park cash – places that offer liquidity without sacrificing yield. We’re proud that Plinqit is supporting both community financial institutions and business owners with a high-yield solution that benefits both sides.”The live demo will showcase High Yield Savings, which allows banks and credit unions to launch a white-labeled digital brand targeting business accounts with competitive APYs and user-friendly digital tools. The product features flexible end-to-end integration, account opening, Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, money movement, online and mobile banking, account ledger, and comprehensive reporting tools that help financial institutions attract and retain deposits.“We’re excited to have Plinqit on stage at FinovateSpring this year,” said Greg Palmer, VP and Host of Finovate. “Their Business High Yield Savings solution connects deposit-seeking FIs with SMBs looking to do more with their resources, and I’m sure the banking and CU execs in our audience are going to be very interested in seeing what they have to offer.”Plinqit was hand selected and will join the 50 fintech and financial services companies demonstrating new technologies, products, and features designed to support financial institutions. This is the fourth time Plinqit has been invited to demo at Finovate.About PlinqitPlinqit offers two ways to grow deposits, High Yield Savings by Plinqit and automated savings. High Yield Savings by Plinqit is a white-label savings product that generates high-growth deposits, perfect for banks wanting a turnkey way to launch a digital-only brand. Plinqit helps banks and credit unions grow deposits, attract new customers, and expand their retail footprint while helping people live their best financial life. For more information, visit https://info.plinqit.com/

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