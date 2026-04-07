Jennifer Barba to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Barba, founder of CT Healing Center, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how her trauma-informed, compassionate approach drives meaningful mental health support.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Barba explores the critical role of recovery-focused care and community support, and breaks down how addiction treatment, therapeutic interventions, and holistic wellness strategies can create lasting impact. Her discussion emphasizes practical approaches to integrating mental and physical health, the benefits of mindfulness and guided meditation, and the power of nonprofit initiatives and recovery housing programs.Jennifer’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/jennifer-barba

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.