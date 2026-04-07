Corinn Hake, Recognized by Influential Women, Office Manager at Grayson & Grayson Driving Legal Operations Excellence

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experienced Legal Professional and Office Manager Champions Team Development, Community Engagement, and Servant LeadershipCorinn Hake is an accomplished legal professional and office manager with more than 15 years of experience in the legal field, recognized for her leadership, operational expertise, and commitment to fostering strong, collaborative teams. In her current role at Grayson & Grayson in Jefferson City, Missouri, she oversees daily operations, supervising associate attorneys and support staff while managing hiring initiatives, vendor relationships, and community engagement efforts. She also plays a key role in coordinating community sponsorships and supporting the firm’s executive team, ensuring seamless and efficient operations across all levels.Throughout her career, Corinn has held pivotal roles within respected institutions, including the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the United States Attorneys’ Offices, and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. Her dedication and performance have earned her notable recognition, including being named Legal Assistant of the Year for her exceptional contributions to the field.A committed lifelong learner, Corinn holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a minor in Spanish from Benedictine College and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration in Management and Organizational Leadership from the University of Central Missouri. She has also completed a paralegal certification, further strengthening her expertise in legal operations, case coordination, record management, and administrative leadership. Her professional approach is defined by her ability to build cohesive teams, develop effective policies and procedures, and cultivate a supportive, high-performing workplace culture.Corinn attributes her success to a combination of determination, adaptability, resilience, and the influence of the positive and intelligent individuals she surrounds herself with. While her journey has included personal challenges and tragedy, her ability to rise above adversity and remain focused on her goals has been a driving force in her continued growth. She also credits her children as a constant source of inspiration, motivating her to strive for excellence both personally and professionally.The best career advice Corinn has embraced comes from observing and learning from inspirational women in her community. Throughout her career, she has worked alongside strong, accomplished women who not only excel in their professions but also actively support their communities and uplift others. This example has shaped her belief that true success includes helping others achieve their goals along the way.Understanding the demands of the legal profession, Corinn acknowledges that the field can be both challenging and highly rewarding. She encourages young women entering the industry to remain focused, stay persistent, and continue moving forward even when faced with obstacles. Her message is one of resilience, determination, and confidence in one’s abilities.At the core of Corinn’s professional and personal philosophy are the values of supporting and uplifting other women, maintaining humility, and recognizing the importance of teamwork. She is passionate about fostering a collaborative environment where individuals feel encouraged, valued, and empowered to succeed. By promoting mutual respect and shared success, she helps create a culture where both individuals and organizations can thrive.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Corinn is a devoted mother of four children, ranging in age from 5 to 23, and remains actively engaged in her community. She is an advocate for healthy living and volunteers as a speaker for organizations such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving, using her voice to educate and inspire others. She is also deeply committed to mentoring and supporting women, particularly those navigating careers in traditionally male-dominated industries.Inspired by leaders who exemplify humility and prioritize team success, Corinn embraces the principles of servant leadership in her own work. She believes that true leadership is not defined by title or position, but by the positive and lasting impact one has on others. Through her dedication, resilience, and passion for empowering those around her, Corinn Hake continues to make a meaningful difference in both her profession and her community.Learn More about Corinn Hake:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/corinn-hake Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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