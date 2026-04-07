Faith W. Ngunjiri, Recognized by Influential Women, Empowers Women Leaders with Confidence, Purpose & Influence

WINDHAM, NH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Leadership Educator, Executive Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Author Guides High-Achieving Women Through Transformational Growth and Career TransitionsWindham, New Hampshire – Dr. Faith W. Ngunjiri is a seasoned leadership educator, executive coach, keynote speaker, and author dedicated to advancing authentic confidence, emotional intelligence, and executive presence for women leaders navigating complexity, influence, and pivotal transitions. Through her work, she empowers high-achieving women to lead with greater presence and impact while staying true to their values, addressing challenges such as impostor syndrome, career transitions, and expanding leadership responsibilities.Dr. Ngunjiri’s coaching, workshops, and keynote engagements provide practical, actionable strategies to help women cultivate grounded confidence, establish clear boundaries, and make intentional career moves aligned with their vision. Her approach blends deep academic insight with real-world application, equipping leaders with the tools needed to thrive in today’s evolving professional landscape.Holding graduate degrees in Organization Development and Leadership Studies from Bowling Green, Dr. Ngunjiri has also earned credentials as a Certified Leadership Circle Profile™ Practitioner. Through this globally recognized 360-degree leadership assessment, she helps clients uncover behavioral patterns, identify growth opportunities, and strengthen leadership capacity from the inside out. Additionally, as a Genos Emotional Intelligence Certified Practitioner, she supports leaders in developing self-awareness, empathy, and relational effectiveness—critical competencies for building strong teams and fostering cultures of trust.With more than two decades of experience in leadership education and research, Dr. Ngunjiri has taught, advised, and mentored hundreds of leaders and doctoral scholars across the United States and Africa. She has chaired and supervised numerous doctoral dissertations on topics including women’s leadership, African and Black women leaders, spirituality in leadership, and inclusive leadership. This global perspective, combined with her depth of expertise, enables her to guide both individuals and organizations in unlocking leadership potential and navigating transitions with clarity and purpose.Beyond her academic contributions, Dr. Ngunjiri partners with organizations to design and facilitate leadership development programs, deliver impactful keynote presentations, and provide consulting on emotional intelligence, impostor syndrome, authentic confidence, and inclusive leadership. Her work uniquely integrates scholarship, coaching, and practical implementation, helping leaders move beyond simply managing challenges to truly thriving in their roles.A strong advocate for women navigating mid-career and midlife reinvention, Dr. Ngunjiri is committed to creating spaces where women can reclaim their voice, define their next chapter, and expand their influence with confidence and authenticity. She emphasizes that true leadership begins with self-leadership—the ability to understand oneself, manage mindset, and influence others with empathy and clarity.As a Certified Leadership and Team Coach, Dr. Ngunjiri helps women embrace their influence and lead with purpose, build emotional intelligence for deeper, people-centered impact, develop resilience to navigate transitions and challenges, and reclaim their power in environments that may undervalue their voices. Whether leading teams, pursuing career advancement, or stepping into new and uncertain territory, her mission is to ensure women feel equipped to lead boldly and live fully.“I believe that leadership begins from within oneself, and is about the courage to show up, influence with integrity, and stay rooted in purpose, even in the face of uncertainty,” says Dr. Ngunjiri.She attributes her success to a deep faith in the collective intelligence and support from individuals she calls her family and friends. No matter where she has lived or worked, Dr. Ngunjiri has consistently built and nurtured a strong sense of community. The best career advice she has received—“This too shall pass”—serves as a guiding principle, reminding her to remain grounded during challenges, maintain perspective through setbacks, and stay resilient in all circumstances.Dr. Ngunjiri encourages young women beginning their careers to embrace vulnerability and put themselves out there, noting that this openness is essential to truly helping others. She also underscores the importance of building a strong support network—finding a community that will encourage, challenge, and grow alongside them.Recognizing the evolving nature of the coaching industry, Dr. Ngunjiri identifies visibility and credibility as key challenges, emphasizing the importance of consistently showing up across platforms to engage audiences and establish trust.At the core of her work and life are the values of family, authenticity, integrity, and self-care. She firmly believes that one cannot pour from an empty cup, advocating for intentional self-care as a foundation for sustainable leadership and meaningful impact.Above all, Dr. Faith W. Ngunjiri remains dedicated to empowering women to rise with confidence, lead with purpose, and own their voice in every space they enter—at work, at home, and in the world.Learn More about Dr. Faith W. Ngunjiri:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/faith-ngunjiiri or through her general website drfaithngunjiri.com and coaching site https://paperbell.me/dr-faith-ngunjiri Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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