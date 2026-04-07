Barnsley Startup AnchorVine Targets an Overlooked AI Problem for SMEs: Deciding What to Do Next

Richard and Graham Downs, AnchorVine Founders

Platform helps founders and small businesses identify priorities, remove blockers and turn goals into structured action plans

Small businesses struggle because they’re making decisions in the middle of uncertainty. AnchorVine helps by identifying what matters most, what’s getting in the way, and what they should do next.” — Richard Downs

BARNSLEY, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI tools can answer questions in seconds, but for many founders and small businesses the harder problem is still deciding what to prioritise, what is blocking progress, and what to do next.That is the problem Barnsley-based startup AnchorVine is aiming to solve.Based at Barnsley’s Digital Media Centre, AnchorVine has developed an AI platform for founders, start-ups and SMEs that is designed to turn business goals into structured, actionable roadmaps. Where a business is unclear on direction, the platform can first run a diagnostic to identify gaps and blockers before building a plan around them.Around 5 million new business applications are filed each year in the United States, and more than 300,000 in the UK, yet many struggle not because of a lack of ideas, but because of a lack of clear direction.For many smaller businesses, the issue is not a lack of ambition or ideas. It is a lack of clear prioritisation. General-purpose AI tools can generate suggestions, but they still rely on the user knowing the right questions to ask and the right path to follow.AnchorVine’s approach is to keep the business focused on a single workplan, guiding users step by step through the actions needed to move forward.“Small businesses do not usually struggle because there are no ideas on the table,” said Richard Downs, co-founder of AnchorVine. “They struggle because they are trying to make decisions in the middle of uncertainty. We built AnchorVine to help founders work out what matters most, what is getting in the way, and what they should do next.”The company has already seen early validation through regional business support activity, including work connected to Enterprising Barnsley’s Furnace incubator and the Clean Futures Programme delivered by Connected Places Catapult.AnchorVine is part of a growing Barnsley technology ecosystem shaped by the town’s wider Tech Town push, with an emphasis on practical tools that address real business problems rather than technology for its own sake.“AI is very good at producing answers,” said Richard Downs, co-founder of AnchorVine. “What many founders actually need is help staying focused on the right path. That is the gap we are trying to fill.”The platform is now available to founders and SMEs, with a free trial at https://www.anchorvine.com About AnchorVineAnchorVine is an AI-powered business growth platform for founders, start-ups and SMEs. It helps businesses identify blockers, prioritise effectively, and turn goals into clear, structured action plans. Based at Barnsley’s Digital Media Centre, the company is focused on practical AI tools that help businesses move from uncertainty to execution.Media ContactRichard Downsrichard.downs@anchorvine.com07503819096

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