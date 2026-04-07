Tonya Leonard, BS, MSOL Recognized by Influential Women, Retires After a 30-Year Distinguished Career in Law Enforcement

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrated Detroit Police Captain Leaves a Lasting Legacy of Excellence and Integrity in Law Enforcement LeadershipTonya Leonard, BS, MSOL, recently retired after a remarkable 30-year career in law enforcement, including six years serving as Captain with the Detroit Police Department. Throughout her tenure, Tonya demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic management, and a steadfast commitment to community engagement. Her service has been recognized with numerous accolades, including Chief Citation Awards, Life Saving Awards, and the 2020 Women in Blue Officer of the Year honor, reflecting her unwavering dedication to public safety and operational excellence.Tonya holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s in Strategic Management and Organizational Leadership from Wayne State University. She has earned multiple professional certifications, highlighting her expertise in law enforcement, crisis management, and organizational leadership. Beyond her operational responsibilities, she has made lasting contributions to the law enforcement community, serving as President of the Fallen Officer & Critical Injury Board, Captain of the PEER Support Unit, Captain of DPDFIT University, and Chair of the Benefits & Protection Association. In these roles, she championed a holistic approach to wellness, professional development, and the overall well-being of department members.Throughout her career, Tonya specialized in organizational leadership, strategic management, crisis and mental health response, unsheltered-homelessness initiatives, pandemic management, including COVID-19 planning and operations, community outreach, peer support, and youth programming. She seamlessly blended operational expertise with a compassionate, community-centered approach, earning the trust and respect of both her colleagues and the communities she served.Tonya attributes her success over the years to faith, resilience, and a strong work ethic. She combines these qualities with effective communication, emotional intelligence, and a commitment to continuous learning. Building strong teams, seeking guidance from trusted mentors, and fostering meaningful community partnerships have also played a crucial role in shaping her professional journey and fueling sustained success.The best career advice Tonya has ever received is to always prioritize taking care of her team. By investing in their growth, well-being, and success—while providing leadership, psychological safety, and exercising emotional intelligence—she has learned to lead with empathy, integrity, accountability, and mentorship. This approach allows her to cultivate a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive and achieve success.Tonya advises young women entering her industry to believe in themselves, stay resilient, and never underestimate the power of preparation and hard work. She encourages them to strive for continuous improvement, pursue any role or position they aspire to, and seek mentors who can guide them along the way. Tonya emphasizes the importance of confident communication, relationship-building, staying true to one’s values, supporting other women, and taking up space as leaders. She also stresses balancing family and personal responsibilities with professional ambitions, being intentional with one’s voice, protecting one’s peace, honoring those who came before, and making space for those who will come after.Tonya identifies retention as one of the biggest challenges in the law enforcement community today. At the same time, she recognizes that a career in law enforcement offers a world of opportunities to positively engage with, impact, and protect communities, serving everyone from youth to seniors across the nation.The values that Tonya holds most dearly in both her work and personal life are character, emotional intelligence, integrity, leadership, and mentorship. She strives every day to lead and live with courage, strong moral principles, and integrity, ensuring that her actions reflect her commitments. Equally, she is dedicated to mentoring others, sharing knowledge and guidance to help them grow and succeed, and fostering a culture of support, trust, and development in every environment she is part of.Tonya Leonard’s career stands as a testament to the power of leadership rooted in empathy, collaboration, and unwavering dedication to both people and community. Her impact will be felt for years to come, as the lessons she has imparted continue to inspire the next generation of law enforcement professionals.Learn More about Tonya Leonard:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tonya-leonard Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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