Erica M. Odom to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erica M. Odom, widely known as Coach Erica, founder of Odom Investments & Property Management, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how purpose, financial empowerment, and community impact shape her approach to success.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Odom explores the importance of breaking generational cycles through financial literacy, mentorship, and hands-on education programs. She breaks down how teaching youth and young adults practical skills in real estate, property management, and personal development can create lasting change.Erica M. Odom’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/coach-erica

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