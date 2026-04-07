AVer Goes 'Modus Match' Official: Auto Tracking and PTZ Cameras Now Verified for Precision 3D Installation Planning

AVer goes "Modus Match" Official in ProAV technology

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, today announced its official entry into the Modus Match Partner Program. Following comprehensive technical integration, AVer's high-performance TR Series AI Auto Tracking cameras and PTZ Series cameras are now fully verified and supported within the ModusVR ecosystem — bringing manufacturer-certified 3D planning to one of the industry's most trusted camera lines.

Don't Just Place a Camera. Simulate the Experience.

In the world of Pro AV, "guessing" camera placement is a recipe for a costly truck roll. With this official Modus Match integration, integrators can now move beyond 2D blueprints and experience AVer cameras in fully immersive 3D environments before a single bracket is mounted.

When deploying the latest TR Series models alongside PTZ cameras, ModusVR users can now:

· Visualize Camera Sightlines: Instantly see the exact Field of View (FoV) to ensure the camera can capture presenters over podiums, monitors, or pillars

· Test Pan-Tilt-Zoom Coverage: Adjust PTZ positions in real-time to verify the camera's mechanical range covers the entire stage, classroom, or conference room

· Validate Mounting Locations: Virtually position cameras at different heights and angles to find optimal placement before installation begins

· Eliminate Installation Guesswork: Identify blind spots, mounting challenges, and coverage gaps in the virtual environment, not during the truck roll

· Optimize the Design Experience: Enable system integrators and end users to preview TR and PTZ cameras within their specific spaces, experiencing the layout to ensure optimal performance and accelerated AV project adoption

· Generate Accurate BoMs: Transition seamlessly from design to purchase with manufacturer-verified specifications

The "Modus Match" Guarantee: Digital Twins, Not Generic Models

The "Modus Match" seal means these aren't just generic 3D shapes: these are digital twins. Every focal length, pan/tilt limit, zoom range, and physical dimension has been manufacturer-verified by AVer's engineering team. When you drag an AVer TR or PTZ camera into your ModusVR project, the Bill of Materials (BoM) is 100% accurate, and the field-of-view simulation reflects real-world optical performance.

“Presentation cameras are an important part of many of the spaces our users design in Modus,” says Ken Brueck, Co-Founder of Modus VR. “With AVer’s TR Series now part of the Modus Match program, integrators can accurately visualize placement and confidently define camera coverage in classrooms, divisible training spaces, and auditoriums before installation begins.”

Total Design Certainty for Professional AV Installations

“Our TR Series cameras are built for intelligence and movement,” says David Kuo, President at AVer Information Inc. “By joining the Modus Match program, we're giving our partners the power to validate camera placement and coverage in a virtual twin of their client's space. It's about total design certainty and ending the era of onsite adjustments. Whether it's a university lecture hall, corporate boardroom, or K-12 classroom, integrators can now design with confidence knowing exactly what AVer cameras will capture.”

Key Benefits for AV Integrators:

· Pre-Installation Confidence: Test multiple camera placements and validate coverage before purchasing equipment

· Faster Client Approval: Present immersive 3D walkthroughs showing exactly what cameras will capture, accelerating stakeholder buy-in

· Reduced Site Visits: Eliminate unnecessary truck rolls by identifying coverage issues in the virtual environment

· Time Savings: Compress weeks of planning into hours with real-time, accurate 3D simulation

Availability

The AVer TR Series and PTZ Series camera libraries are available now for all ModusVR subscribers at no additional cost. Simply update your ModusVR library to start building more accurate room designs with precise camera coverage validation. For demonstrations or technical specifications, visit www.modusvr.com or contact your local AVer representative.



About AVer Europe

AVer Europe is a market leader in intelligent video solutions for education, business, and government sectors. With award-winning cameras, video bars, and Pro AV products, AVer delivers innovation, quality, and reliability, empowering people to connect and collaborate seamlessly.



About Modus VR

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, Modus VR develops visualization software designed specifically for the professional AV industry. The platform enables integrators, consultants, and manufacturers to place real AV products into accurate 3D environments, helping teams communicate system designs more clearly, evaluate technology in context, and align stakeholders before installation begins. By allowing manufacturers’ products to be incorporated directly into project designs, Modus VR helps increase product visibility, improve design collaboration, and accelerate the path from concept to specification.

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