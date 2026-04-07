Angel Latterell to Appear on America’s Top Lawyers

FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angel Latterell, holistic estate planning attorney, ordained minister, and spiritual guide, is set to appear on America’s Top Lawyers, where she will share insights on approaching legacy planning with intentionality, clarity, and care.America’s Top Lawyers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing the nation’s most respected attorneys, legal innovators, and firm founders by capturing their professional journeys, courtroom experiences, and the principles that drive their work. This unique TV show features legal professionals from across the country who have built their reputation through results, leadership, and commitment to justice. Their stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Latterell will explore how thoughtful estate planning can protect assets, preserve values, and reduce conflict for families. She breaks down how integrating emotional intelligence and spiritual insight into legal strategies can bring clarity and peace of mind.Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of creating intentional legacies that balance legal protection with meaningful family impact.Angel’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, visit https://cast.americastoplawyerstv.com/angel-latterell

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.