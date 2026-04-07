Influential Women Showcases Cortne’ Lee Smith: Workplace & Youth Grief Trainer and Ministry Marketplace Leader

WINSTON, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Individuals and Organizations Navigate Loss with Compassion, Clarity, and Practical SupportWinston, Georgia – Cortne’ Lee Smith is a Workplace & Youth Grief Trainer and Ministry Marketplace leader who empowers organizations, schools, and families to navigate loss with clarity, compassion, and structure. As the Founder of 1 Million Hearts Reconnected, she serves as a Youth Grief Guide, helping young people process emotions, build resilience, and find healing, while equipping workplaces with practical tools for emotional wellness and sustainable culture care. Through her blog community, workshops, and trainings, Cortne’ bridges faith, emotional health, and professional development, creating spaces where hearts reconnect and people thrive beyond loss.Cortne’ attributes her professional journey to a profound personal transformation. After the loss of her husband and later marrying a widower, she felt called to redirect her 21-year career in corporate training toward grief wellness. She now supports both adults and youth through honest, heart-centered education grounded in sincere care, faith, and the belief that grief can be a source of growth when approached intentionally. Prayer and reflection are integral to her work, framing each session with compassion and focus.Her advice to young women entering this field is simple but essential: heal yourself first. Cortne’ emphasizes, “When you lead from a grounded, open heart, your work becomes impactful and authentic. Without that foundation, there is a risk of unintentionally harming others. Be intentional about the legacy you want to leave, and let that guide how you show up and serve.”The values that drive Cortne’ in both her professional and personal life are connection, nurturing, and presence. She expresses care through cooking and cherishes time with her grandchildren, which reminds her of the importance of patience, joy, and legacy. These principles guide her approach to grief education, leadership, and community-building, ensuring her work leaves a lasting, positive impact on the individuals and organizations she serves.Through her innovative programs and heartfelt guidance, Cortne’ Lee Smith continues to transform the way people understand grief, resilience, and emotional wellness, helping communities reconnect with their hearts and thrive beyond loss.Learn More about Cortne’ Lee Smith:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cortnelee-smith or through her website, https://cortneleesmith.info/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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