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Adant Announces sMART-UWB Evaluation Kit Delivering 360° Coverage in Band-5 and Band-9 Using Qorvo QM35825

Adant sMART-UWB evaluation kit

New evaluation kit enables rapid development of high-precision UWB positioning systems using smart antenna technology

By integrating our sMART-UWB antenna platform with the Qorvo QM35825, customers can accelerate the development of scalable, high-performance and cost effective location-aware applications”
— Daniele Piazza, CEO and co-founder of Adant Technologies Inc
PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adant Technologies Inc today announced the availability of sMART-UWB evaluation kit, EVAL360-QM35825, supporting UWB Band 5 and Band 9, designed to accelerate the development of high-accuracy real-time location services (RTLS). The evaluation kit integrates Adant’s smart antenna technology with the Qorvo QM35825, enabling customers and partners to rapidly prototype and evaluate next-generation UWB positioning applications.

The sMART-UWB evaluation kit combines Adant’s beam-switching smart antenna architecture with ultra-wideband ranging capabilities to deliver precise Angle-of-Arrival (AoA) and Time-of-Flight (ToF) measurements over 360° coverage. The solution enables centimeter-level indoor positioning while improving coverage, reducing the infrastructure required for RTLS deployments, and lowering the overall Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

“Providing evaluation kits enables developers to quickly experience the benefits of smart antenna-enabled UWB positioning,” said Daniele Piazza, CEO and co-founder of Adant Technologies. “By integrating our sMART-UWB antenna platform with the Qorvo QM35825, customers can accelerate the development of scalable, high-performance and cost effective location-aware applications.”

The solution is designed to be easily integrated into a wide range of infrastructure devices, including Wi-Fi routers, UWB anchors, access control systems, and other fixed IoT nodes that enable location-aware services

ACCELERATING UWB RTLS DEVELOPMENT

The sMART-UWB Band 5 and Band 9 evaluation kit EVAL360-QM35825 provides system designers and OEMs with a ready-to-use platform for testing and developing UWB positioning systems.
Developers can use the kit to:
- Test AoA-based localization using smart antenna beam switching
- Accelerate product development and reduce time-to-market
- Rapidly evaluate UWB real-time location services (RTLS)

KEY ADVANTAGES OF SMART-UWB

Adant’s smart antenna technology enhances traditional UWB deployments by improving coverage, positioning accuracy, and deployment efficiency.

- 360° coverage from a single anchor: the beam-switching antenna array provides full 360-degree coverage, reducing blind spots and enabling broader area monitoring from a single anchor.
- Lower infrastructure requirements: enhanced coverage can reduce the number of anchors required, lowering deployment complexity and overall system cost.
- Centimeter-level positioning accuracy: the combination of Angle-of-Arrival (AoA) and Time-of-Flight (ToF) measurements enables highly accurate indoor location tracking.

APPLICATIONS
The sMART-UWB solution supports a wide range of location-aware use cases, including:

- Asset tracking and logistics
- Industrial automation and safety
- Automotive
- Access control
- Indoor navigation and IoT services

ABOUT ADANT TECHNOLOGIES
Adant Technologies Inc. is a global provider of advanced wireless solutions that enhance the connectivity and functionality of communication devices. The company designs and commercializes adaptive wireless systems based on its proprietary smart antenna technology, enabling improved connectivity and accurate positioning for devices using Wi-Fi, 5G, UWB, and BLE. Adant’s technology is embedded in millions of wireless devices worldwide, and the company has established strategic partnerships with leading original equipment manufacturers and chipset providers.

Media Contact
Adant Technologies Inc.
+1 925-267-8175
contact@adant.com
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Adant Announces sMART-UWB Evaluation Kit Delivering 360° Coverage in Band-5 and Band-9 Using Qorvo QM35825

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