Emper Perfumes Launches Dallah Collection — A Cultural Icon Reimagined in Fragrance

More than a bottle, the Dallah design reflects Arabian hospitality, turning fragrance into a powerful sensory and visual story.

Built to stand out, designed to be remembered—Dallah is a statement of vision, crafted with purpose and crowned by Egyptian Jasmine.” — Sir Akbar Mun

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The House of Emper unveils the Dallah Collection, a bold new fragrance trilogy inspired by the iconic Arabic coffee pot and envisioned by Founder Sir Akbar Mun. Blending heritage with contemporary design, the collection transforms a timeless symbol of hospitality into a statement of scent, storytelling, and luxury. Defined by its signature Dallah-shaped bottle, the collection stands apart with a sculptural design that captures the essence of Arabian tradition while embracing modern elegance. Each bottle is crafted as a collectible piece — where culture meets creativity.

Speaking on the philosophy behind the collection, Sir Akbar Mun shared: “I have always believed in creating concepts that stand apart from the ordinary. For me, the bottle itself must tell a story — something that captures attention instantly, something that stands out even when placed on a shelf full of choices. Every creation begins with a vision — an inspiration that we shape into something beautiful. It is a challenging process, but never impossible. Because not everything can be automated — especially when it is crafted with care, passion, and human touch. And if I had to choose one note that truly defines my personal connection with the Dallah Collection, it would be Egyptian Jasmine — timeless, expressive, and deeply captivating.”

The Dallah Collection introduces three distinctive fragrances, each expressing a unique interpretation of culture, mood, and identity:

Dallah Arabica — Radiance of Warm Elegance

A luminous composition where juicy fruits and spice unfold into opulent florals, resting on creamy woods. Bold yet velvety, it lingers like a warm Arabian sunset on the skin. Fragrance Notes: Top: Raspberry, Pink Pepper, Mandarin, Middle: Tuberose, Orange Blossom, Rose, Base: Tonka, Musk, Sandalwood

Dallah Cuba — Depth of Modern Confidence

A striking blend of aromatic freshness and oceanic depth, layered with a warm, mineral finish. Crafted for those who carry presence effortlessly. Fragrance Notes: Top: Clary Sage, Middle: Egyptian Jasmine, Marine Notes, Base: Amber, Mineral Notes, Ambergris

Dallah Turkish — Power of Timeless Luxury

An opulent fusion of juicy fruits and rich florals, intensified by smoky oud and warm amber. Designed to leave a lasting, unforgettable impression. Fragrance Notes: Top: Litchi, Pear, Bergamot, Grapefruit, Cassis, Pink Pepper, Middle: Turkish Rose, Agarwood (Oud), Incense, May Rose, Freesia, Base: Amber, Mineral Notes, Ambergris

A Design that tells a Story

The Dallah bottle is more than a visual identity — it is a cultural narrative. Its flowing curves and iconic silhouette symbolize hospitality and shared moments, making each fragrance a sensory and visual experience. Together, the three variants represent different journeys, personalities, and expressions — united by one universal emotion: connection.

Redefining Design-led Perfumery

With the Dallah Collection, Emper Perfumes continues to push the boundaries of fragrance innovation, blending heritage storytelling with modern luxury design. The launch reinforces the brand’s global presence across 80+ countries and its commitment to creating perfumes that resonate beyond scent.

About Emper Perfumes

Founded in Dubai in 2006, the House of Emper is one of the top globally recognized fragrance house from Dubai known for its design-driven creations, premium quality, and diverse portfolio crafted for modern audiences worldwide.

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