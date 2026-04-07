Influential Women Profiles Cristina Solis Wilson: Combat Veteran, Business Leader, Author & Empowerment Advocate

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Leaders, Veterans, and Communities Through Strategic Leadership, Mentorship, and ServiceMcallen, Texas – Cristina Solis Wilson is a distinguished Combat Veteran with over 26 years of exemplary service in the U.S. Army. A decorated military professional, she has completed six deployments and earned numerous accolades for her unwavering commitment to discipline, courage, and leadership. Cristina holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from The University of Texas-Pan American and brings over two decades of law enforcement experience to her multifaceted career.Currently serving as Chief Strategy Officer at Entrepreneur Power Network, Cristina leverages her extensive military experience to guide organizations and individuals toward excellence. Renowned for her dynamic leadership style, she is a sought-after keynote speaker, business strategist, and mentor, known for inspiring resilience and fostering continuous improvement.Beyond her corporate leadership, Cristina is the CEO of CM Institute of Leadership LLC, where she empowers professionals through coaching, training, and leadership-focused speaking engagements. Her entrepreneurial spirit is matched by a commitment to community impact. In 2012, she co-founded Crossroads Academy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating leadership skills among economically disadvantaged youth, equipping them with the tools for success.Cristina’s influence also spans international leadership initiatives. As an International Trainer and Coach with the John Maxwell Team, she contributed significantly to the Transformación Paraguay project, helping train over 20,000 Paraguayan leaders. Domestically, she has made notable contributions through the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas-RGV Chapter (HWNT-RGV), guiding the organization to achieve the prestigious 2023 Chapter of the Year recognition. Additionally, Cristina co-founded AMVETS Post 107 in 2017 to support and uplift local veterans and their families.Her commitment to leadership education and community service is matched by her ongoing dedication to personal growth. A graduate of the Yale School of Management Women’s Leadership Program, Cristina exemplifies lifelong learning. Her accomplishments have earned her numerous accolades, including the 2025 Author of the Year by the International Impact Book Award organization, the 2025 Inspirational Influencer Trailblazer Award from the International Association of Women, the 2025 Business Woman of the Year by the RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the 2024 Latina of Influence by Hispanic Lifestyle, and the 2023 Woman of Influence by SUCCESS Magazine. She is also a recipient of the Estrella de Tejas Award (2022), the Hispanic Women Making History Award (2022), and the Women of Distinction Award (2017).In 2022, Cristina and her husband, Michael Wilson, were honored with the Network Lead Exchange President’s Award for their significant contributions to the growth and success of their company. She remains deeply engaged in her community through active participation in the RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, AMVETS, the Organization of Women Executives (OWE), and the National Hispanic Professional Organization.An accomplished author, Cristina wrote Finding Your Why, a recipient of the 2024 International Impact Book Award, and co-authored The Impact Leaders anthology alongside Kevin Harrington from the original Shark Tank. Through her writing, speaking, and mentorship, she inspires individuals and organizations to unlock their full potential.Cristina Solis Wilson balances her professional accomplishments with her role as a devoted wife to Michael and loving mother to Michelle and Christian. A trailblazer in both military and civilian spheres, she embodies the philosophy of embracing adversity for continuous growth, leaving an enduring impact on all who cross her path.Learn More about Cristina Solis Wilson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cristina-wilson or through her website, https://www.criswilson.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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