Tamara Dukes, DNP, FNP-BC, Recognized by Influential Women, Champions Nursing Excellence & Patient-Centered Care

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering the Next Generation of Nurses and Advancing Healthcare Through Leadership, Education, and Holistic PracticeTamara Dukes, DNP, FNP-BC, is a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, accomplished nurse educator, and clinical leader whose career spans over 35 years in healthcare. She has devoted her professional life to bridging clinical excellence with academic rigor, mentoring the next generation of nurses, and transforming healthcare organizations and communities through evidence-based, holistic care.Tamara’s clinical expertise encompasses both primary and acute care, and her leadership extends across nursing education, program coordination, and academic governance. She has designed and implemented innovative curricula, simulation programs, and evidence-informed teaching strategies that enhance student engagement, clinical competence, and outcomes. Through her work, she ensures that scholarship translates directly into improved patient care, healthcare processes, and educational quality. A strong advocate for equity, diversity, and lifelong learning, Tamara consistently strives to foster inclusive and empowering environments for students, colleagues, and patients alike.As the Owner–Operator of Genesis Total Health and Wellness Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, Tamara provides comprehensive, patient-centered care that integrates prevention, chronic disease management, and wellness strategies. She has also served as an advanced practice nurse across multiple healthcare organizations and as an adjunct clinical professor, supervising and mentoring nurse practitioner students in diverse clinical settings.Tamara credits her success to her deep compassion for her patients. Driven by a genuine passion for helping others, she takes pride in supporting individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their background. The most valuable career advice she has ever received is to never give up. While challenges and setbacks are inevitable, she views each obstacle as an opportunity to learn, grow, and strengthen resilience. Consistent persistence, she believes, is the cornerstone of long-term success.Tamara’s advice to young women entering the nursing profession is clear: “If your motivation is just the paycheck, this may not be the right path. True fulfillment comes from caring about the people you serve.” She acknowledges that one of the field’s current challenges is staffing, but she emphasizes that opportunities abound for those who pursue advanced education and leadership roles, such as earning a Doctorate Degree.Guided by faith and family, Tamara integrates her spiritual values into her work as a healthcare provider, mentor, and pastor, striving to uplift and support those around her. From starting her career as a medical assistant to earning her DNP with high honors from Florida Southern College, Tamara Dukes exemplifies dedication to nursing excellence, leadership, and compassionate care.Learn More about Tamara Dukes:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tamara-dukes Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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