Vibrant Publishers Releases the Galley of Lean Management Essentials for Everyday Business Improvement

Galley cover of Lean Management Essentials You Always Wanted to Know: A comprehensive guide to Lean thinking. Sona Murgai, author of Lean Management Essentials

Author Sona Murgai, a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt and Master Coach, brings 15+ years of experience into this practical resource.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is proud to announce the Galley release of Lean Management Essentials by Sona Murgai. This beginner-friendly book introduces Lean thinking and process improvement strategies that are not just for manufacturing but can be applied to service industries, healthcare, education, and more.

Drawing from her 15+ years of experience in driving large-scale process improvements globally, Sona Murgai breaks down the core principles of Lean in a way that is accessible to anyone—from students and entrepreneurs to seasoned professionals. This book highlights practical tools like Value Stream Mapping, One Piece Flow, Kanban, and Root Cause Analysis, offering readers an actionable guide to streamline operations and improve customer value.

"I wanted to simplify Lean for people at all levels and show them how to apply these tools in everyday business settings," says Sona Murgai. "It’s about making businesses smarter, more efficient, and delivering greater value without the need for additional resources or costs."

The book introduces readers to the foundations of Lean thinking and core process improvement strategies, helping them understand how to work smarter and create more efficient systems. Readers will also learn how to identify and eliminate waste, improve workflows, and build processes that deliver greater value. The book takes a practical approach and supports theory by illustrative case studies that show how Lean principles can be applied across different industries.

The book includes exercises, quizzes, and downloadable templates, helping readers implement Lean strategies in real-time. Whether you're a manager looking to optimize processes or a student exploring Lean for the first time, this book offers a clear and actionable roadmap to Lean mastery.

Lean Management Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers' Self-Learning Management Series, a collection of concise, practically-oriented books designed for managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs seeking to develop essential business and management skills.

The Advance Review Copy of the book is now available on NetGalley.

About the Author:

Sona Murgai is a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt and an industry expert with over 15 years of experience in process optimization, operational transformation, and leadership roles across various sectors, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. With her leadership experience at GE and Genpact, she has coached over 200 Green Belt and Black Belt projects globally.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers:

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Lean Management Essentials

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-703-2

Hardback - 978-1-63651-705-6

E-Book - 978-1-63651-704-9

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