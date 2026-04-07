PERKINS RESTAURANT AND BAKERY IS COMING TO TEXAS

Franchisee Raj DFW LLC secures site for first of three new restaurants in greater Dallas-Forth Worth area

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery , a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its classic, all-day breakfast and iconic bakery, is officially entering the Lone Star State. The company has signed a three-unit development agreement with new franchise partner Raj DFW LLC, marking the brand’s first-ever expansion into Texas. The flagship restaurant is slated to open in Carrollton, with construction beginning in spring 2026.The agreement calls for three restaurants featuring the brand’s latest prototype, a reimagined concept that blends nostalgic heritage of Perkins with a fresh, contemporary design and an updated menu experience. The new model reflects the brand’s evolution while staying true to the comfort, value, and hospitality guests have trusted for decades.“We are thrilled to begin construction on the new Perkins and to be at the forefront of the brand’s entry and growth in the Texas market,” said Naren Patel, Franchise Owner of Perkins. “Perkins boasts a strong legacy, supported by a loyal guest base and defined by great food and genuine hospitality. Our team looks forward to introducing this iconic brand to our neighbors and communities throughout the DFW Metroplex.”Raj DFW LLC is led by business partners Bansari Patel, Chetana Patel, and Naren Patel. Naren Patel, who currently serves as a landlord for a Perkins location in Kansas, was inspired by his longstanding connection to the brand to pursue franchise ownership and bring the concept to one of the country’s fastest-growing regions.“These are exciting times for Perkins, especially as we enter a new, major market," said Peter Ortiz , Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company to Perkins American Food Co. "We are honored to team up with Bansari, Chetana, and Naren to expand our footprint and explore new territories, while upholding the core values that have driven our success for decades.”For more information on Perkins, including franchising opportunities, visit https://perkinsfranchising.com/ About Perkins American Food Co.Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand that is as American as apple pie. Grounded in tradition and their key pillars of value, quality, and service, Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958, but with a new attitude.The brand serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. Their hospitality, accentuated with a strong commitment to kindness, continues to shine through as a key differentiator along with innovation to continually evolve and offer guests what they want and crave.Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.

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