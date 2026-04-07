LCR Capital Partners Launches New USCIS-Approved EB-5 Offering: Airabella Lake Oconee

Arabella Lake Oconee

LCR, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest rural EB-5 investment opportunity, Airabella Lake Oconee

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LCR Capital Partners, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager , is pleased to announce the launch of its latest EB-5 investment opportunity, Airabella Lake Oconee ( Airabella.com ), a 137-acre mixed-use, master-planned resort community located in Greensboro, Georgia. Designed as Lake Oconee’s first true town center, the project integrates luxury residential, hospitality and retail offerings into a walkable, amenity-rich environment.Airabella Lake Oconee qualifies as a rural EB-5 project, enabling investors to benefit from priority processing and access to the 20% of EB-5 visas reserved for rural investments. The project has already received I-956F approval from USCIS and I-526E approvals have already been secured for some investors, reinforcing the project’s strong compliance profile and early immigration momentum.The development will feature multiple components, including townhomes and single-family residences, a 125-key boutique Airabella Hotel under the Marriott Tribute Portfolio flag, and approximately 300,000 square feet of retail, dining, office and medical office space. The master-planned community is designed to serve as a vibrant hub for both residents and visitors, combining lifestyle amenities such as golf, trails, wellness facilities and curated dining with the natural beauty of the Lake Oconee region.Vilas Patel, Managing Principal of the development team, commented: “We are excited to move forward with Airabella Lake Oconee with the added confidence of already having I-526E approvals in place. This early momentum reflects the strength of the project and its positioning within the EB-5 program. We are also pleased to welcome LCR Capital Partners as a partner, whose global reach and investor network will help accelerate the capitalization of the project.”The project represents LCR’s first collaboration with the developer, a team led by Vilas Patel with a proven track record in hospitality and real estate development, including successful EB-5 projects.Suresh Rajan, Founder and Executive Chairman of LCR Capital Partners, added: “While this is our first time working with this development team, their experience and track record—particularly with successfully completed EB-5 projects—give us strong confidence in their ability to deliver. We see this as the beginning of what could be a successful long-term partnership, and we are excited to bring this opportunity to our global investor base.”With a total project cost of $389.8 million and a maximum EB-5 capitalization of $80 million, the project is expected to create more than 2,200 jobs, significantly exceeding EB-5 requirements. Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners, commented: “Airabella Lake Oconee represents a compelling opportunity for EB-5 investors seeking both strong immigration outcomes and exposure to a high-quality real estate development. The project combines thoughtful master planning and strong job creation—elements that are important for global families evaluating EB-5 opportunities.”Located within one of Georgia’s most attractive and fast-growing regions, Lake Oconee benefits from strong residential growth, increasing tourism, and proximity to major economic corridors between Atlanta and Augusta. The area’s combination of natural amenities and expanding infrastructure continues to drive demand across both hospitality and residential sectors.With this new project offering, LCR Capital Partners continues to solidify its leadership position as an EB-5 Regional Center and fund manager by offering a diverse portfolio of projects that balance security, compliance and opportunity for immigrant investors worldwide. The firm has worked with over 1,200 clients from more than 50 countries and has a successful track record of clients who have already received their permanent Green Card and the return of their invested capital.About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (Green Cards) by investing in a project approved by the US government that creates new American jobs.About Airabella Lake OconeeAirabella Lake Oconee is a 137-acre mixed-use community currently under development in Greensboro, Georgia, developed by Choice Gateway. The project includes 411 residences, a walkable retail district, restaurants, and luxury amenities. At the heart will sit a 9-hole executive golf course connected to Hotel Airabella, a 125-room boutique hotel joining Marriott's Tribute Portfolio. Airabella is designed to serve as the town center of the Lake Oconee region. For more information, visit Airabella.com.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners is a private advisory services firm, a leading EB-5 regional center and a fund manager that serves families interested in US Green Cards by Investment. Headquartered in Westport, CT and founded in 2012, LCR has assisted over 1,200 clients in moving to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa. The US Government’s EB-5 program grants investors and their immediate family members US Green Cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the US economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has a global presence with teams living in cities across North America, South America, Europe, India, Middle East and coverage for Southeast Asia and Africa.

EB-5 Program Overview with Sherman Baldwin

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