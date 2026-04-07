Rachael Sage Announces London Headline Show and UK Tour Dates Ahead of ‘Under My Canopy’ Release

Rachael Sage

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Rachael Sage has announced a headline London performance at The Pheasantry (PizzaExpress Live) on 10th May, marking her return to the and is set to join Scottish pop icons Wet Wet Wet as a special guest on their upcoming UK acoustic tour.

The New York-based artist will use the show to preview material from her forthcoming album, Under My Canopy, an acoustic reinterpretation of Canopy, scheduled for release this summer via MPress Records/Universal. Known for her blend of Americana, jazz, folk and pop influences, Sage will be accompanied by a string section for the performance, offering a more intimate take on her recent work. The tour, An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Wet Wet Wet, will see Sage perform a stripped-back support set. Following a year of extensive touring, Sage’s live performances continue to be noted for their warmth, musicality and emphasis on themes of inclusivity and connection.

Headliners Wet Wet Wet, widely recognised for their international hit Love Is All Around, will present a more intimate live format for the tour. Featuring founding member Graeme Clark, long-time guitarist Graeme Duffin, and frontman Kevin Simm, the band will revisit classic tracks alongside material from their forthcoming acoustic album.

Spanning over four decades, Wet Wet Wet’s catalogue remains a staple of UK pop, and this acoustic tour offers a more stripped-back interpretation of their best-known songs.

The pairing of Sage’s contemporary, genre-blending songwriting with Wet Wet Wet’s established catalogue presents a cross-generational live experience, combining new material with familiar classics in an intimate setting.

Canopy, widely described as one of Sage’s most personal and compassionate records to date, explores themes of inclusivity, resilience and emotional connection. Tracks including Live It Up, Just Enough, Belong To You and Nexus reflect these themes, with the latter highlighting her long-standing support for LGBTQIA+ communities.

The London show precedes a wider UK tour, where Sage will join Scottish band Wet Wet Wet as a special guest on their acoustic run, An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Wet Wet Wet. The tour begins on 13th May at The Lyric Theatre in Carmarthen and concludes on 31st May at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds, visiting theatres and town halls across the UK.

Alongside her musical output, Sage has continued her work as an advocate and activist. She has recently been announced as the first official ambassador for Rainbow Mind, a charity focused on providing inclusive mental health support for LGBTQIA+ individuals. As part of this partnership, Sage has launched a limited-edition merchandise range tied to the ‘Take In The Good’ campaign, aimed at raising funds and awareness for the organisation’s work.

With a career spanning thousands of live performances globally, Sage has previously shared stages with artists including Imelda May, Rufus Wainwright, Jamie Cullum, Howard Jones, and Judy Collins. Her live highlights include appearances at venues such as Union Chapel in London, New York City’s Town Hall, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Dublin’s Vicar Street.

Having cited British artists such as The Beatles, David Bowie and Elton John as early influences, Sage has maintained a strong connection with UK audiences throughout her career.

The upcoming London performance is expected to offer a stripped-back introduction to Under My Canopy, while her UK tour dates provide further opportunity for audiences to experience her evolving sound in an intimate live setting.

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